Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburg This Week (10/17 - (10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
DT Angelo McCullom Says Pitt Football Offer a ‘Dream Come True’
Pitt has had great success over the last few recruiting classes landing players from the state of Ohio. In their Classes of 2020 thru 2022, Pitt has signed K Ben Sauls (Tipp City), OT Branson Taylor (Elyria), LB Bangally Kamara (Akron), CB Tamarion Crumpley (Cincinnati), OL Terrence Moore (Massillon) and OL Ryan Baer (Eastlake). The Ohio connection has continued in their current Class of 2023 with verbal commitments from OL Phillip Daniels (Cincinnati), OL Colin Van Rooy (Strongsville), OL Ryan Carretta (Cincinnati) and LB Rasheem Biles.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brashear Four-Star LB Ta’Mere Robinson Talks Injury Rehab, National Title Hopes at Penn State
PITTSBURGH — Brashear Bulls four-star linebacker and Penn State commit Ta’Mere Robinson tore his ACL and MCL during the 2021 football season, missing the end of his junior year and now all of his senior year because of it. Brashear completed a winless 2022 season with a loss...
5 things we learned in Week 7: Central Catholic blocked FG touchdown scorer: ‘I heard no whistle’
As a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman, Anthony Shovlin says he’d accepted the fact that scoring touchdowns wasn’t in his future, but that changed dramatically Friday night. The Central Catholic junior scored an almost unbelievable winning touchdown after a blocked field goal with no time left, earning him and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland football notebook: Belle Vernon star Quinton Martin to narrow college choices
Belle Vernon star junior Quinton Martin plans to narrow his list of college scholarship offers to a top 10 soon. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who made a “Pitt stop” at Belle Vernon on Friday night, hopes his Panthers make the cut, especially after watching the senior playmaker. Martin,...
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Catholic beats Penn Hills on improbable blocked field goal for TD
Trailing by a point with one second left, Central Catholic lined up for a 49-yard field goal that would have won its nonconference game with Penn Hills on Friday night. Instead, the Vikings won in an even more improbable way. The kick was blocked, but while Penn Hills players celebrated...
2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 8
There are two weeks left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season. Already, 33 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon. That leaves 44 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next two weeks. Here...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley football commits to rebuilding process during trying season
The rebuilding campaign in the Quaker Valley football program has hit a few snags. The Quakers have sat out the postseason for the past three years. Jason Cappa took over as field boss and the hope was the team would take a step forward in anticipation of a possible playoff push.
Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace passes 4,000-yard mark
Leechburg senior running back and Pitt commit Braylan Lovelace needed 217 yards against Riverview on Friday in an Eastern Conference matchup to become just the fifth Alle-Kisk Valley runner to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark for a career. Lovelace accomplished that, and then some, against the Raiders, totaling five touchdowns and...
Pitt News
‘Chaotic,’ ‘triggering’: Pitt band, protestors address Cathedral of Learning demonstration
Protesting is not meant to be palatable, according to Sharon Bennett. “For a protest to be a protest, you can’t do something that makes everyone happy,” Bennett said. “Because then, why would anyone care?”. Bennett, a junior neuroscience major, was one of more than 100 Pitt community...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Canon-McMillan topples Upper St. Clair
Mike Evans hit Kaeden Singleton with a 7-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left in the game to give Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan a 28-24 nonconference win at Class 5A No. 4 Upper St. Clair (6-2) on Friday night. Jake Kasper rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown for Canon-McMillan...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
wtae.com
Community and city leaders in Duquesne form anti-violence committee
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Community leaders in the city of Duquesne are trying to combat recent violence that's been happening in Duquesne and surrounding areas. City officials and community leaders have joined forces to form a committee called "CHANGE," which stands for "community healing and nurturing growth and empowerment." Eric...
3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — 10/17/22 11:19 AM UPDATE: Police said the female victims of Saturday’s shooting were not involved in the incident that led to shooting. “They were innocent bystanders. Their lives were cut short for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” said Pittsburgh police Commander Richard Ford. Ford said there...
Duquesne University students upset after teacher used racial slur during lecture
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University students are upset after a teacher used a racial slur during a lecture. One student who spoke with Channel 11 said the incident happened during a psychology of gender class. The student claims the teaching assistant said the N-word while reading aloud a quote from writer Sojourner Truth, an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.
wtae.com
Surcharge suggested for parking or event tickets at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — A $2 surcharge for parking or event tickets at PPG Paints Arena is something the Hill District Community Development Corporation sees as a viable revenue stream to help finance community development projects in the Middle and Upper Hill District. President and CEO Marimba Milliones said it would...
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowning, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
