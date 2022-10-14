PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.

