Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

DT Angelo McCullom Says Pitt Football Offer a ‘Dream Come True’

Pitt has had great success over the last few recruiting classes landing players from the state of Ohio. In their Classes of 2020 thru 2022, Pitt has signed K Ben Sauls (Tipp City), OT Branson Taylor (Elyria), LB Bangally Kamara (Akron), CB Tamarion Crumpley (Cincinnati), OL Terrence Moore (Massillon) and OL Ryan Baer (Eastlake). The Ohio connection has continued in their current Class of 2023 with verbal commitments from OL Phillip Daniels (Cincinnati), OL Colin Van Rooy (Strongsville), OL Ryan Carretta (Cincinnati) and LB Rasheem Biles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace passes 4,000-yard mark

Leechburg senior running back and Pitt commit Braylan Lovelace needed 217 yards against Riverview on Friday in an Eastern Conference matchup to become just the fifth Alle-Kisk Valley runner to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark for a career. Lovelace accomplished that, and then some, against the Raiders, totaling five touchdowns and...
LEECHBURG, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Community and city leaders in Duquesne form anti-violence committee

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Community leaders in the city of Duquesne are trying to combat recent violence that's been happening in Duquesne and surrounding areas. City officials and community leaders have joined forces to form a committee called "CHANGE," which stands for "community healing and nurturing growth and empowerment." Eric...
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Duquesne University students upset after teacher used racial slur during lecture

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University students are upset after a teacher used a racial slur during a lecture. One student who spoke with Channel 11 said the incident happened during a psychology of gender class. The student claims the teaching assistant said the N-word while reading aloud a quote from writer Sojourner Truth, an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Surcharge suggested for parking or event tickets at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — A $2 surcharge for parking or event tickets at PPG Paints Arena is something the Hill District Community Development Corporation sees as a viable revenue stream to help finance community development projects in the Middle and Upper Hill District. President and CEO Marimba Milliones said it would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

