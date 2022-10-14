Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Stellar Are The Best Tokens To Invest In For Beginners And Experts
Since global financial markets plummeted at the beginning of the summer, the bearish crypto market has stretched day-to-day activities. It is a dire condition characterized by negative pricing and significant market volatility that everyone in the cryptocurrency sector wishes to be free of. However, the bear market offers a once-in-a-lifetime...
coinchapter.com
Web3 Developer Activity Surges amidst Bear Market, thanks to DeFi Projects like Ethereum-based Uniglo.io
Recent news indicates that despite the current bear market, developments are increasing in the crypto world. Those focussed only on market charts might have seen some losses recently. Still, the blockchain industry is gearing up for a colossal future thanks to increased developer activity and a range of new apps and solutions being created within it.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
financefeeds.com
Swissquote launches Ethereum staking feature with 5.2% APY
Swissquote has introduced a staking service for Ethereum (ETH) — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ether holdings just for depositing and holding the second largest cryptocurrency on the platform.
forkast.news
Ethereum supply would have grown by 350,000 tokens under PoW
Total Ethereum supply growth since September’s The Merge would have surpassed 350,000 tokens on Friday if the blockchain retained the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, a model the network ditched in favor of proof-of-stake (PoS) in the upgrade, according to data from Ether supply tracker ultrasound.money. Ethereum supply is up...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
cryptoglobe.com
Some of the Biggest Asset Managers Are Building Out Their Crypto Teams, Says Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder
Recently, Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital (MCD), talked about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are preparing to go “all-in” on crypto. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Pompliano said:. “Regardless of what happens to price...
financefeeds.com
Spotware enhances connectivity to address increasing broker demand for cTrader
“The infrastructure upgrades include improved connectivity between NY2 and LD5, new proxy points in southeast Asia like Vietnam and Indonesia and much more. These and many more upgrades will enable cTrader Brokers to offer a seamless trading experience with the lowest latency possible,sub-millisecond processing and a 100% uptime, regardless of their traders’ location”.
bitcoinist.com
Mastercard Will Launch Program For Financial Institutions To Offer Crypto Products
Payment giant Mastercard is taking another step to further its involvement in the crypto space, with the objective of growing its core business model. The company will launch a program that will help banks and financial institutions to offer crypto-based products, according to a report from CNBC. The initiative is...
CoinTelegraph
Google and Coinbase strike a deal, BNY Mellon begins crypto custody and WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF gets denied: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 9-15
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Starting in early...
decrypt.co
Mango DAO Offers Hacker $47M to Settle Without Pressing Charges
The hacker stole over $100 million in crypto from the Mango Markets Exchange on Tuesday, and may get to keep almost half of it. Mango DAO has offered a deal to the thief who made off with $100 million in crypto from an exploit in the Mango Markets platform earlier this week—a way to avoid a criminal investigation and pay off bad debt.
financefeeds.com
KuCoin enables Tezos deposit service for USDT (Tether)
KuCoin – the fifth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume – has enabled its users to deposit tether tokens (USDt) on Tezos. KuCoin said the move is responding to demand from its users who’re looking to invest in challengers of major cryptocurrencies by adding the Tezos to their portfolio. Tezos has developed a reputation as a blockchain platform used for the execution of smart contracts, cross-border payments, and decentralized apps.
Mastercard Teams Up With Paxos To Launch Crypto Trading For Banks
Mastercard Inc MA on Monday announced a program to enable financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers, in partnership with blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos. Per the agreement, on behalf of the banks, Paxos will offer crypto-asset trading and custody services, while Mastercard will use...
coinchapter.com
Ankr Becomes One of the First RPC Providers to the Aptos Blockchain
San Francisco, United States, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire. Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, today announces that it has become one of the first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers to Aptos, a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Developers can now access Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs, make request calls, and receive information returns that mirror the results they would get by running an Aptos full node by themselves.
invezz.com
Ankr adds RPC support for the Aptos blockchain
A (Remote Procedure Call) RPC for on-chain interaction between applications and the blockchain. Aptos’ integration will benefit the Web3 platform’s developers. Ankr now offers RPC support to 19 blockchains. Ankr (ANKR/USD), a leading Web3 infrastructure provider, now providers RPC (Remote Procedure Call) to the Aptos, becoming the first...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
securities.io
Governance Period 4 Report Shows 53.50% of ALGO Circulating Supply Is in DeFi, Spot Price Extends Three Month Run Below $0.40
Following the conclusion of governance period 3, the Algorand Foundation reported that 52.8% of the blockchain’s native token (ALGO) had been committed as a voting stake as of Jun. 30. The Foundation’s researchers also noted, in the review blog post published in July that there was improved participation. 10% of the governors exited staking, which equally meant that the governance quarterly yield declined to 1.99% in the third governance period from 4.1% in the first one.
NEWSBTC
Crypto regulations are a hot topic: these tokens would have no regulatory issues
Governments and policymakers are tightening their grip on the crypto industry. China may have taken the industry by shock with a sweeping ban, but that’s not the case everywhere around the world. Most governments are willing to examine the potential of cryptocurrencies in the economy. The goal is to mitigate scams and rug pulls while nurturing the growth of the industry.
Comments / 0