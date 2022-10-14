ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

suncoastnews.com

Commission approves developments amid opposition

BROOKSVILLE — The housing market might not be in the best shape right now, but builders still are proposing homes, even if the neighbors aren’t that excited. Several developments got unanimous approval of the Hernando County Commission on Oct. 11. The first, a master plan petition by 34601...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Check out county-by-county guide for early voting in the November election

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With less than one month until the November election, early voting will begin in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and other counties. Registered voters in the Tampa Bay area will be able to fill out their ballots at least two weeks before the election on Nov. 8. Early voting provides another opportunity for those who are unable to vote in person on election day. It's also an option for voters worried about long lines at their polling place.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Most southern Sarasota County schools to reopen Monday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Most Sarasota County Schools are set to reopen Monday following ongoing repairs to its buildings after Hurricane Ian. However, Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary Schools will reopen on Tuesday. The district stated it's partly due to supply chain issues and other unforeseen circumstances. At Heron...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Judge again drops case against Tampa Councilman Orlando Gudes

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge for a second time dismissed a civil lawsuit accusing Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes of defamation and emotional distress. His former aide initially filed the lawsuit in May after the City of Tampa released findings from an investigation claiming Gudes created a hostile working environment, harassed her and made inappropriate comments toward her daughter.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Jewish leaders speak out on newly appointed city council member

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leaders in the Jewish community are speaking out a day after concerns came to light about the newly appointed city council member for St. Pete’s District 7, Brother John Muhammad. On Thursday, some city council members raised concerns, specifically, his support of Louis Farrakhan,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

New SunRunner beach shuttle to launch next week

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - There will soon be a new way to get from St. Petersburg to the beach: The SunRunner. The new SunRunner in Pinellas County will launch on Oct. 21 at 6 a.m. The SunRunner is the first bus rapid system in the area. The route is a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

