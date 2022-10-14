Read full article on original website
County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area. On the sample ballots, people can find...
suncoastnews.com
Commission approves developments amid opposition
BROOKSVILLE — The housing market might not be in the best shape right now, but builders still are proposing homes, even if the neighbors aren’t that excited. Several developments got unanimous approval of the Hernando County Commission on Oct. 11. The first, a master plan petition by 34601...
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District banking on new tax proposal
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue is hoping voters will push through a 0.67 mills ad-valorem tax increase on Nov. 8, so they can continue to operate. “We've been serving these areas since 1951, and at our current projection, we're going to be out of money in 2025,” Chief Jeffrey Davidson said.
Hillsborough Commissioners Approve Appeal of Tax Ballot Ruling
They plan to ask for a stay so a transportation sales tax referendum can go forward
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
Check out county-by-county guide for early voting in the November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With less than one month until the November election, early voting will begin in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and other counties. Registered voters in the Tampa Bay area will be able to fill out their ballots at least two weeks before the election on Nov. 8. Early voting provides another opportunity for those who are unable to vote in person on election day. It's also an option for voters worried about long lines at their polling place.
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
Developer Rezones S-19 To Add 1000 Sam’s Club Customers/Exclude Competition; Promises County Legal Protection If Appealed
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, Pasco County Commissioners Starkey, Oakley and Fitzpatrick voted to approve the construction of a parking garage and 2 buildings with 320 apartments (600+ vehicles, 800+ residents) on top of 25,000 square feet of deed-restricted retail space on
Most southern Sarasota County schools to reopen Monday
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Most Sarasota County Schools are set to reopen Monday following ongoing repairs to its buildings after Hurricane Ian. However, Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary Schools will reopen on Tuesday. The district stated it's partly due to supply chain issues and other unforeseen circumstances. At Heron...
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Destroys Democrat Voting Narrative, Expands Voting Opportunities After Hurricane
In a time period where Democrats are accusing Republicans of voter suppression, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is changing that narrative. Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Governor is issuing an emergency executive order in support the voting rights of those affected by the storm. The order allows voters...
The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
Judge again drops case against Tampa Councilman Orlando Gudes
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge for a second time dismissed a civil lawsuit accusing Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes of defamation and emotional distress. His former aide initially filed the lawsuit in May after the City of Tampa released findings from an investigation claiming Gudes created a hostile working environment, harassed her and made inappropriate comments toward her daughter.
Bay News 9
Jewish leaders speak out on newly appointed city council member
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leaders in the Jewish community are speaking out a day after concerns came to light about the newly appointed city council member for St. Pete’s District 7, Brother John Muhammad. On Thursday, some city council members raised concerns, specifically, his support of Louis Farrakhan,...
Bay News 9
New SunRunner beach shuttle to launch next week
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - There will soon be a new way to get from St. Petersburg to the beach: The SunRunner. The new SunRunner in Pinellas County will launch on Oct. 21 at 6 a.m. The SunRunner is the first bus rapid system in the area. The route is a...
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
Manatee County to provide water for Myakka City area residents due to contamination
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A water distribution point has been set up for residents in Myakka City due to unsafe drinking water, according to a news release. Officials say pallets of bottled water will be available for residents starting Thursday and will continue until the water is deemed safe.
Pinellas County tests out technology showing close calls at intersections
Forward Pinellas recently tested new technology at Alt 19 and Curlew Road in Dunedin to analyze close calls at intersections.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
10 Tampa Bay
