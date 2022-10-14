CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.

