Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
blackchronicle.com

The 4th annual Burn Pits 360’s Texas Patriot Ruck March returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning. The fundraiser was a present of assist not just for the group, but in addition for a 7-year-old most cancers survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor’s massive group of supporters seek advice from themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a robust line of army males together with his father, Lee Galloway who’s a CCPD officer.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CC Jazz Festival returns for a second time this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 61st annual Corpus Christi Jazz Festival returned to Heritage Park with a new look and for the second time in 2022. Festival President, Nick Martinez, spoke with 3NEWS and said there's 53 bands participating along with 56 arts and crafts vendors, and 14 food vendors. Martinez adds, "This is the first time we've ever had two festivals in one year. So, it's amazing to us, we felt we could pull it off and I think we did."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

