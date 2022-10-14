Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Hot weekend in Corpus Christi before fall finally arrives in Texas
A cold front on Monday will drop highs into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will come with rain and thunderstorms for the Coastal Bend.
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
JFK Causeway reopens after major morning crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. The road was reopened just after 11 a.m.
KIII TV3
Two cold fronts in the forecast; first one doesn't do much
Expect two cold fronts in Corpus Christi over the next 5-6 days. The first one won't do much, but the second one will shake things up.
Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
Motorcycle safety front and center after fatal accident, with 'Rock and Ride' in town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You could be seeing a lot more bikers on the roads this weekend. That's because of the 'Rock and Ride 2022' motorcycle event happening this weekend. A local father is sharing his son's story to warn drivers to please take an extra second to look out for motorcycles this weekend.
Car hydroplaned, hit three other cars in early morning crash on Highway 358
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash shut down westbound Highway 358 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The highway reopened just after 7:30 a.m. Footage from our Tower Cam showed a disabled vehicle in the middle of the highway, blocking several lanes of traffic near the Carroll Lane exit.
Coast Guard helps two aboard distressed fishing boat in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working […]
North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
TxDOT says wrong-way driver detection system will soon be in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area has seen its share of wrong-way driver fatalities this month: An 84-year-old woman was killed in one of those crashes, and then a 54-year-old man died in another one just this week. TxDOT officials say they’re looking at putting in wrong-way driver-detection systems...
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44. The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.
54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
blackchronicle.com
The 4th annual Burn Pits 360’s Texas Patriot Ruck March returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning. The fundraiser was a present of assist not just for the group, but in addition for a 7-year-old most cancers survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor’s massive group of supporters seek advice from themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a robust line of army males together with his father, Lee Galloway who’s a CCPD officer.
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
KIII TV3
What does your headache mean? Getting to the root of the problem
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frequent headaches can be an issue for a lot of people. There are different types of headaches and determining the location of that headache can be a good starting point to figuring out the root of the problem, Dr. Gregg Silverman said. "The main types...
CC Jazz Festival returns for a second time this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 61st annual Corpus Christi Jazz Festival returned to Heritage Park with a new look and for the second time in 2022. Festival President, Nick Martinez, spoke with 3NEWS and said there's 53 bands participating along with 56 arts and crafts vendors, and 14 food vendors. Martinez adds, "This is the first time we've ever had two festivals in one year. So, it's amazing to us, we felt we could pull it off and I think we did."
'Everyone can be forgiven': Family of killed motorcyclist mourning as wrong-way SPID driver makes bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light near SPID in Flour Bluff when Sarah Hoss hit him as she drunkenly drove down the wrong side of the intersection, Corpus Christi police said. He was then taken to the hospital,...
