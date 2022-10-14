ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says

Stocks won't plunge 20% like Jamie Dimon predicted, Goldman Sachs' global stock strategist told CNBC. That's because financial conditions like private-sector balance sheets remain strong. But stocks haven't found a bottom yet, and more downside is to be expected until interest rates or inflation peak, Peter Oppenheimer said. Jamie Dimon's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
STOCKS
kitco.com

King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow

More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
STOCKS
Axios

"Bitcoin as safe haven" theory crumbles in face of persisting inflation

Bitcoin as a safe haven against inflation, once accepted wisdom for crypto proponents, is proving questionable. Why it matters: In the face of persistently high consumer price index prints, the world's largest and oldest digital asset has crumpled, eroding investor confidence that it can act as a safe haven during times of market turmoil.
BUSINESS
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report

U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Stocks could snap their 'ugly downtrend' by year-end, and bearish investors are unrealistic for thinking fundamentals won't change, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

Stocks could snap their "ugly downtrend" by year-end, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. In an interview with CNBC, Lee pointed to improving inflation indicators and quelled volatility in energy markets. That means inflation could be better than it looks, and investors are "unrealistic" for thinking that stocks will only go...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’

Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Why Ethereum Whales Selling Their Holdings?

Blockchain analytics company Santiment released data on Sunday showing that large Ethereum investors are actively dropping their holdings and have already sold over $4.2 billion worth of the coins in the last five weeks. According to the data, Ethereum (ETH) shark and whale address holdings have reduced by more than...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy