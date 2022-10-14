Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
There's good reason to think that the 2-day surge in stocks this week wasn't just another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat
There's good reason to think the two-day surge in stocks this week wasn't another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The firm highlighted a "100% bid" day in the Nasdaq, a 10% decline in JOLTS, and stability in high-yield spreads. "The promising aspect is the job openings are...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says
Stocks won't plunge 20% like Jamie Dimon predicted, Goldman Sachs' global stock strategist told CNBC. That's because financial conditions like private-sector balance sheets remain strong. But stocks haven't found a bottom yet, and more downside is to be expected until interest rates or inflation peak, Peter Oppenheimer said. Jamie Dimon's...
Stocks may hold up better than expected in a coming recession, as the market appears to already be pricing in deep cuts to earnings, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could hold up better than expected in a coming recession, according to Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen. Paulsen pointed to steep losses in the S&P 500 this yer, a sign that a drop in earnings is being priced in. That means stocks could stay buoyant amid a recession, but only...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
Benzinga
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
kitco.com
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
US News and World Report
Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
techaiapp.com
Japanese Yen Plunges to 32-Year Low Against US Dollar — Another Intervention by Authorities Expected – Economics Bitcoin News
The Japanese yen’s exchange rate versus the U.S. dollar recently plunged to its lowest rate in 32 years — 147.66 JPY per dollar. The yen’s latest fall comes less than a month after its slip in September prompted authorities to enter foreign exchange markets for the first time since 1998.
Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today
Fintech stocks rallied along with the broader market.
"Bitcoin as safe haven" theory crumbles in face of persisting inflation
Bitcoin as a safe haven against inflation, once accepted wisdom for crypto proponents, is proving questionable. Why it matters: In the face of persistently high consumer price index prints, the world's largest and oldest digital asset has crumpled, eroding investor confidence that it can act as a safe haven during times of market turmoil.
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report
U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
Stocks could snap their 'ugly downtrend' by year-end, and bearish investors are unrealistic for thinking fundamentals won't change, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could snap their "ugly downtrend" by year-end, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. In an interview with CNBC, Lee pointed to improving inflation indicators and quelled volatility in energy markets. That means inflation could be better than it looks, and investors are "unrealistic" for thinking that stocks will only go...
invezz.com
Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’
Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
blockchain.news
Why Ethereum Whales Selling Their Holdings?
Blockchain analytics company Santiment released data on Sunday showing that large Ethereum investors are actively dropping their holdings and have already sold over $4.2 billion worth of the coins in the last five weeks. According to the data, Ethereum (ETH) shark and whale address holdings have reduced by more than...
