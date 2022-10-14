This time of year, that "Anne of Green Gables" quote about being grateful to live in a world where there are Octobers is making the rounds. Agreed. I love an October. Give me all the cider donuts, pumpkin-flavored everything, and an excuse to bust out my Spanx leggings. But, while I'm glad for the changing leaves, cooler temperatures, and anticipation of the festive season to come, I can't help but be grateful to also live in a place where people still wave to strangers, which is something we have more opportunity to do now that we're emerging from our air-conditioned oasis for the great outdoors.

SOCIETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO