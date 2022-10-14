Read full article on original website
Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'
A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’
When looking through her DNA matches from a genealogy test kit, Hannah Masterson spotted a familiar face: her colleague Sharon Anderson, who turned out to be a long-lost relative
I went on a 10-day cruise with 4,000 other gay men. I cried for days after it ended, and I can't wait to go back.
The incredible "all-gay" Mediterranean Atlantis cruise helped me realize how much energy I spend being myself in a heteronormative world.
Girl, 2, dies as man arrested and her heartbroken dad pays tribute to ‘my life, my earth and my idol’
THE heartbroken dad of a two-year-old girl who died in "the most horrific circumstances" has paid tribute to his "beautiful little angel". James Chappell has told how little Maya Louise, who passed away after being critically injured in an incident in Durham, was his "life, earth and idol". A man...
Good News Network
Adopted Man Discovers Family After 20 Years When Brother Used His Unusual Name to Track Him Down
An adopted man discovered his biological family after 20 years when his brother tracked him down on Instagram thanks to his unusual first name. Iverson Poff, 20, was adopted from birth and raised by his adoptive parents—but always wondered who his biological family were. Iverson, who grew up in...
The Daily South
I'm Grateful To Live In A Place Where People Still Wave
This time of year, that "Anne of Green Gables" quote about being grateful to live in a world where there are Octobers is making the rounds. Agreed. I love an October. Give me all the cider donuts, pumpkin-flavored everything, and an excuse to bust out my Spanx leggings. But, while I'm glad for the changing leaves, cooler temperatures, and anticipation of the festive season to come, I can't help but be grateful to also live in a place where people still wave to strangers, which is something we have more opportunity to do now that we're emerging from our air-conditioned oasis for the great outdoors.
"Photo Albums" And 14 More Things Millennials And Gen Z'ers Think Our Parent's Generation Got Right That We Get Wrong
"Neighborhood watch. Most people knew each other from the beginning to the end of their street, and could therefore look out for each other."
vinlove.net
No need to go far, even in the North there are “lonely” trees that make young people fall in love
Lonely trees standing alone in the middle of the vast sky are the dreamy virtual coordinates loved by many. Taking pictures with trees standing alone seems to have become a hobby, a hobby of young people. Referring to the “lonely tree” people immediately think of the pine tree in Da Lat or the heart tree of An Giang. However, even in the northern region of Vietnam, there are also tree stumps standing alone in the middle of the vast landscape, becoming the favorite virtual coordinates of young people who are passionate about searching for new skies.
