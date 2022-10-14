ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Daily South

I'm Grateful To Live In A Place Where People Still Wave

This time of year, that "Anne of Green Gables" quote about being grateful to live in a world where there are Octobers is making the rounds. Agreed. I love an October. Give me all the cider donuts, pumpkin-flavored everything, and an excuse to bust out my Spanx leggings. But, while I'm glad for the changing leaves, cooler temperatures, and anticipation of the festive season to come, I can't help but be grateful to also live in a place where people still wave to strangers, which is something we have more opportunity to do now that we're emerging from our air-conditioned oasis for the great outdoors.
SOCIETY
vinlove.net

No need to go far, even in the North there are “lonely” trees that make young people fall in love

Lonely trees standing alone in the middle of the vast sky are the dreamy virtual coordinates loved by many. Taking pictures with trees standing alone seems to have become a hobby, a hobby of young people. Referring to the “lonely tree” people immediately think of the pine tree in Da Lat or the heart tree of An Giang. However, even in the northern region of Vietnam, there are also tree stumps standing alone in the middle of the vast landscape, becoming the favorite virtual coordinates of young people who are passionate about searching for new skies.
LIFESTYLE

