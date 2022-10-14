Read full article on original website
It’s the calm before the storm for the girls volleyball rankings
The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament has arrived, which means girls volleyball fans might – might – get a chance to see unbeaten Parkland and Liberty battle. They’ll need to win their semifinal matchups to make that happen. Notre Dame and Southern Lehigh will square off on Tuesday...
Southern Lehigh girls volleyball sweeps Notre Dame for 6th straight league title
Southern Lehigh High School’s three-game sweep of Notre Dame in the Colonial League girls volleyball championship match Tuesday night at Catasauqua High School seemed like business as usual. After all, it was the sixth straight league title and eighth in the 10 years the Colonial League has conducted a...
Parkland girls soccer responds with 4 straight goals to beat Easton in EPC semis
The Parkland girls soccer team controlled most of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Easton on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. But it wasn’t the best start for the Trojans as Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa scored with 35:42 left in the first half to give the fourth-seeded Red Rovers a 1-0 lead over top-seeded Parkland.
Don’t call it an upset: Palisades boys soccer beats NDGP for 2nd time in 2022, advances to league semis
When the Palisades boys soccer team rallied to a 3-2 win over Notre Dame in the regular season, you could be forgiven for calling it a fluke. The Crusaders won the prior matchup 8-1, it was the Pirates’ first victory in the fixture for as long as anyone could remember and Notre Dame responded to that defeat with eight straight wins.
