Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
Attorney General Balderas among finalists for top job at Northern New Mexico College
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s current Attorney General, a top administrator from a Georgia college and a deputy secretary with the state’s Higher Ed Department are among three candidates now vying for a top job education job in Española. Seeking a college president, Northern New Mexico College has named Hector Balderas, Dr. Bruno Hicks and […]
kunm.org
With billions promised for fire victims, community meeting planned for Monday
With billions of dollars in assistance set to flow to victims of the huge Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire, which burned swaths of northern New Mexico earlier this year, many people in the affected area have questions about how exactly to apply for help and when it might arrive. Congresswoman Teresa...
bernco.gov
Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office Announces 2022 Property Tax Bill Schedule
Bernalillo County Assessor Tanya Giddings has sent the 2022 property tax roll to Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce and the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office announces this year’s bill is on schedule for mailing Nov. 1. Property tax bills are also available online beginning Nov. 1 at www.bernco.gov/treasurer. “I’m...
Los Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, natural gas purging helps eliminate the risk of […]
moderncampground.com
Valle Grande District To Receive Infrastructure Improvements As Proposed By Valles Caldera
Valles Caldera National Preserve (New Mexico) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the project can be...
Family of Taos shooting victims speaks out, asks for justice
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) — The family of the victims of a shooting in Taos last week that left a woman dead and her 19-year-old son in critical condition have angry words for the boys who police say are behind the attack. They're also left with a lot of unanswered questions.
KOAT 7
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Santa Fe this year? This post covers Christmas Santa Fe 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Santa Fe, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
corralescomment.com
Police Find Dynamite During Traffic Stop on Loma Larga; Driver Arrested
During a morning traffic stop on Loma Larga Rd. on Aug. 29, Corrales Police Department found two sticks of dynamite in the car of a Tres Piedras resident. The discovery prompted responses from APD Bomb Squad and Federal law enforcement. The suspect was arrested and now faces charges. 51-year-old Dezy...
Santa Fe man’s death ruled unattended death/suicide
The death of a Santa Fe man, identified as Juan Emmanuel Vasquez-Salas, that was previously being investigated as a homicide is now being reclassified as an unattended death/suicide. The Santa Fe Police Department says their investigation uncovered new evidence, including suicidal threats and a picture of him holding the gun that is believed to have […]
Second suspect arrested in connection to Santa Fe birthday party shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting from September that left five people injured at a birthday party. They say 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas pulled a gun, hit a person with the gun, and pointed it at another person who fled. He’s been charged with one count of […]
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
Comments / 0