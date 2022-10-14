Read full article on original website
New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council
MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
$1.6M raised for Bynum School by Chukkers for Children Fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas — Chukkers for Children held a fundraising event over the weekend and raised $1.6 million for the Bynum School. The event had more than 600 guests with the majority of them watching a game of polo on top of participating in a one-of-a-kind auction event. “The opportunity...
Midland EMT receives new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation. IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses. There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and...
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick tours Midland natural gas plant
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick visited natural gas company Ovitntiv at their field office Wednesday. Craddick was on site to observe weatherization efforts that will ensure their preparedness during future weather emergencies. Following Winter Storm Uri, the state's first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the commission in August.
Bush Convention Center holding events following flooding
MIDLAND, Texas — A water main break flooded the Bush Convention Center in February causing damage and forcing it to close to dry it out and repair the water main. Events were cancelled causing some who were using the venue to make last minute changes and move their events.
Midland Police investigates crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Ector County moves forward to make library architect bid
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Commissioners Court held their regular meeting Tuesday. On the agenda was to hear a request for qualifications for architectural services for the building of the new Ector County Library. County Judge Debi Hays explained what that means exactly. “The action today on the...
Midland Humane Coalition hosting 'Furr-iesta Gala'
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition will be holding its 11th Annual Fur Ball on Oct. 22. This year's theme is "Furr-iesta" and will be celebrating Hispanic culture. The event will run from 6-11 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Midland. Attendees will be able to enjoy Mexican...
Midland Animal Services speaks at city council meeting
MIDLAND, Texas — Before Tuesday morning's meeting, Midland City Council met with the Midland Animal Services for an update on their provided services. Speaking to the Council was Director of Animal Services Ty Coleman, who told the Council that the shelter was beginning to see more and more pets at the shelter.
Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
Permian High School student arrested for gun threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
Midland mayor announces National Business Women's Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Mayor Patrick Payton declared Tuesday that the week of Oct. 17-21 is National Business Women's Week. Mayor Payton cited the major goal of the week as promoting equality and creating better work conditions for women in the workplace. Also honored at the meeting was Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie,...
Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room
ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Basin Buzz: Move to the beat of East Asian cultures at the Museum of the Southwest
MIDLAND, Texas — A new exhibit that dives into the sights and sounds of East Asian percussion is open at The Fredda Turner Durham Children's Museum at the Museum of the Southwest. It's called the Freeman Foundation Asian Culture Exhibit Series and it's part of a prototype of a...
Big Spring police arrest juvenile for threats to Oceans Behavioral Unit
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department arrested a young man for terroristic threats Thursday, after he made threats against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. According to BSPD, at about 12:15 p.m., officers were made aware of a person in Big Spring who made threats that...
Proclamation made to honor domestic violence victim Veronica Sanchez
MIDLAND, Texas — Law enforcement, city leaders, domestic violence survivors and families gathered in Midland to honor and remember domestic violence victims at the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk. "Veronica Renee Sanchez was a victim of domestic violence, her life was expectantly cut short at the age of 19 due...
