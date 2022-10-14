Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools. KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on...
Top standouts, best performances in Week 8 of the Missouri high school football season
By Cody Thorn Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 8 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State: Briggs Bartosh, QB, Park Hill South He helped the Panthers pick up a 49-23 win over Platte County with four total touchdowns. He ran for 76 yards and ...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
abc17news.com
Tracking near record lows for Mizzou’s homecoming week
Tonight: Winds remain gusty out of the northwest up 20 mph as overnight lows cool to the lower 30s. Skies remain mostly clear. Tomorrow: Monday begins the week with afternoon highs well below average near 50 degrees. Winds remain out of the northwest at 8-12 mpg with gust up to 24 mph. Skies remain mostly clear.
How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 8: Two Top 10 teams suffer first losses
By Chris Geinosky Here’s a look at the Week 8 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25. 1. Christian Brothers College (7-1) defeated Warren Central (Ind.) 52-25 The Cadets fell behind 8-0, but it didn’t faze them in the least. CBC answered with four touchdown drives in the first half ...
Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Missouri using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, Missouri
Former home of Dr. Jacob Geiger.Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1986, the Dr. Jacob Geiger House-Maud Wyeth Painter Residence (and later fka United Missouri Bank) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This historic home is located at 2501 Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
northwestmoinfo.com
New U.S. Drought Monitor Information Shows Drought Conditions have Worsened in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – New U.S. Drought Monitor information shows drought conditions have worsened in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your go-to comfort food? Is is a nice burger and some fries on the side? If that's what you usually go for, then this article is definitely for you, especially if you live in Missouri or travel there often. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers and also for their impeccable service, so make sure you pay them a visit if you haven't been to any of them.
kcur.org
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
abc17news.com
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington State
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington State exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The blaze, dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, began October 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas in Clark County near the Oregon border, smoldering and creeping through steep, rocky terrain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
suntimesnews.com
MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
Comments / 0