ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking near record lows for Mizzou’s homecoming week

Tonight: Winds remain gusty out of the northwest up 20 mph as overnight lows cool to the lower 30s. Skies remain mostly clear. Tomorrow: Monday begins the week with afternoon highs well below average near 50 degrees. Winds remain out of the northwest at 8-12 mpg with gust up to 24 mph. Skies remain mostly clear.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your go-to comfort food? Is is a nice burger and some fries on the side? If that's what you usually go for, then this article is definitely for you, especially if you live in Missouri or travel there often. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers and also for their impeccable service, so make sure you pay them a visit if you haven't been to any of them.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington State

Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington State exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The blaze, dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, began October 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas in Clark County near the Oregon border, smoldering and creeping through steep, rocky terrain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy