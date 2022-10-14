Read full article on original website
Control burn scheduled through October at Loafer Creek
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it will be conducting a control burn at the Loafer Creek Recreation Area. The burn is anticipated to start on Monday and run through the end of October. Crews will be burning 163 acres on the north end of the recreation...
Highway 32 in Chico reopens after tree work
CHICO, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One lane of West 9th Street at Chestnut Street was closed due to “emergency tree removal work,” according to Caltrans District 3. People were asked to be alert for workers and equipment that are in the area. Caltrans said the tree was...
Volunteers with 'Serve Chico' help with projects across the city on Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - On Sunday, more than 160 people from Bidwell Presbyterian Church served their community. One of the projects included volunteers repainting every bench at the Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater. Volunteers like Barry Depweg also helped pull trash out of the creek and swept up glass and needles nearby. "It's...
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Teichert ponds is in the middle of Chico, just south of Little Chico Creek off...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Fall Feels On The Way
Just one more day of the hot weather and we cool off! Temperatures topped off across the valley in the upper 80s to low 90s with a few pockets of the mid-80s. After today, we finally get those fall feels many of us have been wishing for. The process has already begun with highs today a few degrees cooler than yesterday. We are setting the stage for another comfortable night with a few breezes, but the Chico Parade of Lights will go on without any interference from the weather! By tomorrow morning we could see some low level stratus clouds. The farther south you go in the Sacramento Valley, the better the chance of the clouds appearing. Lows for the most part in the valley will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty this week, but very welcome changes ahead!
It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.
Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
Beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico for 1st time since pandemic
CHICO, Calif. - The beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will block off several downtown area streets. Most of downtown will be closed to drivers from about 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. That includes set up for the event and gives dozens of floats space to move around on their route.
Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement
OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicholas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
Parade of Lights returns to Chico this weekend, several streets closing for event
This years theme is "Unity in Community" in honor of the parades return. Beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico for 1st time since pandemic. The Parade of Lights kicks off at 5 p.m. in downtown Chico.
Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway.
HCSO Confirms Low-Flying Helicopter Being Used in Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Investigation
Residents of the Southern Humboldt area have been sending in photographs and reports of a low-flying helicopter circling areas of the region beginning in August of this year. Local law enforcement agencies would not confirm the helicopter was related to enforcement efforts on their behalf. After we published an article...
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Yuba City gas station parking lot
YUBA CITY – A stabbing investigation at a Yuba City gas station parking has prompted a heavy police presence on Thursday.The scene is at the Circle K along the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue.Yuba City police say, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found a 38-year-old man with multiple wounds. Life-saving measures were started by officers and he was soon rushed to the hospital. Officers say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. No description of the suspect has been released.
