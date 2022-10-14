Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
This is stupid people panhandle cause they need money for food or mostly giving it to a nonprofit isn't helping anyone .like this article said they have raised 30000 they haven't done anything with while over a hundred people went hungry last night or had to walk to work because people donated the money to this nonprofit
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
unionspringsherald.com
Help available at City Hall
U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
WSFA
Auburn University hosts interactive day to celebrate women in aviation
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University School of Aviation and the War Eagle Chapter of Women in Aviation hosted “Girls in Aviation Day” Saturday. The event, sponsored by Delta Propel, allowed youth to play and explore different kinds of aircraft at Auburn Regional Airport. They were also able to learn about the aviation industry.
WSFA
New documentary to highlight untold stories, sacrifices of Rosa L. Parks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve often heard the story of Rosa L. Parks, who refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus to a white man. Her arrest helped spark the bus boycott that ultimately desegregated public transportation. But there’s more to Parks’ story, as will soon be told in a new documentary.
elmoreautauganews.com
2nd Annual Day of Dreams Telethon to End the Food Line in MGM will be held on October 27th
Montgomery, AL- Mark Bunting, general manager of WSFA 12 News announced that the news organization will host the 2nd Annual Day of Dreams Telethon on Thursday October 27, 2022 from 5:30 am to 6:30 pm to benefit the Mercy House and MAP Center Ministry. Last year WSFA 12 News donated its former television station to Mercy House and MAP Center with the hope that the agency headed by Pastor Ken Austin, Executive Director, would expand and enhance critically needed services to West Montgomery disadvantaged children and families.
Troy Messenger
Marjorie Lane honored at ASU
Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
WSFA
Hyundai donates SUV to Montgomery school’s manufacturing program
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has a new piece of equipment thanks to a donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. On Thursday, HMMA hosted a ceremony to present MPS with the keys to a new Hyundai Tucson SUV. Students in the Modern Manufacturing Pilot Program at Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, or MPACT, will use the new vehicle for their lab.
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
WSFA
Troy University to waive application fee during virtual open house
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will waive its application fee for a brief period at the end of October as it hosts a virtual Worldwide Open House for prospective students. The waiver will run from Oct. 26-29 during the open house, which will include details on Troy’s admissions process,...
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more. “We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil. That is why...
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Gospel Calendar Events for Our Area
FRI – Oct 21 – 7 PM – The Hunting Ridge Church of God welcomes The Browders to the area. There will not be any admission charged and a love offering will be received. Call Brian Hooks at 334-799-3769 for information. FRI – Oct 21 8 AM...
wbrc.com
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
WTVM
Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
WSFA
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
etxview.com
More Wicker Point lots coming this spring and summer
If someone is looking to buy a lakefront lot in The Heritage on Lake Martin, they better be ready. Russell Lands offered up 52 lots in the first phase of the development and now all but five are either sold or under contract. The interest has surprised Russell Lands vice president and general counsel Steve Forehand and others.
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
