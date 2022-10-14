Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Gas Prices Are Dropping in San Diego County. Will it Last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3 cents to $6.071. The average price has dropped 36.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.6 cents Saturday, according to figures...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time
The San Diego County Water Authority is planning to use its San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power making clean energy in the region viable, according to an article by NPR published on Friday. Powering 130,000 homes. The project will take ten years to be built and will see large...
NBC San Diego
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
NBC San Diego
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
Firefighters Knock Down Rubbish Fire Outside Bank on El Cajon Boulevard
A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down Sunday by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
CHP Reports Fatal Traffic Collision on Tierra Del Sol Road Near Border
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality Sunday on Tierra Del Sol Road near state Route 94 close to the U.S.-Mexico border. A white Hyundai Ioniq and a blue Chevrolet sedan collided at 7:47 a.m. Sunday with the blue sedan overturning, the CHP said in an incident log. The Border...
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Move Those BBQs Indoors; Showers, Storms Likely Across San Diego County Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of San Diego County Saturday, with possible showers and storms that could ruin some outdoor weekend plans. Showers and thunderstorms will increase beginning late Friday night and continuing through early Sunday morning, with the best chances Saturday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.
sandiegocountynews.com
Authorities shut down Oceanside road due to flooding, sinkhole
Oceanside, CA–Authorities have shut down traffic for northbound Douglas Drive from Old River to North River Road after flooding caused a small sinkhole in the road in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon. Oceanside police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving calls of flooding in the streets.
fox56news.com
Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico. But then something happened, or didn’t happen: visitors from south of the...
rtands.com
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
onscene.tv
Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego
10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
cohaitungchi.com
100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month
Our biggest free things to in San Diego list contains so much fun you’ll wonder how you are able to do this all for free. You are reading: What to do in san diego today with kids | 100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month.
Comments / 1