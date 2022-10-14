ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Related
NBC San Diego

Gas Prices Are Dropping in San Diego County. Will it Last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3 cents to $6.071. The average price has dropped 36.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.6 cents Saturday, according to figures...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities shut down Oceanside road due to flooding, sinkhole

Oceanside, CA–Authorities have shut down traffic for northbound Douglas Drive from Old River to North River Road after flooding caused a small sinkhole in the road in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon. Oceanside police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving calls of flooding in the streets.
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego

10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month

Our biggest free things to in San Diego list contains so much fun you’ll wonder how you are able to do this all for free. You are reading: What to do in san diego today with kids | 100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month.
SAN DIEGO, CA

