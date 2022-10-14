Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Report: LiAngelo Ball to Be Waived by Hornets
LaMelo’s older brother has been fighting for a roster spot in Charlotte during training camp.
Grizzlies waive Killian Tillie before start of season
The Grizzlies needed to waive the player to cut the roster to 15 before the start of the regular season.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
Yardbarker
Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay
Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
Lakers News: Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
L.A. didn't exactly thrive with Russell Westbrook demoted to the bench.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
Season predictions, rotation updates for the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of 2022-23 season
Expectations are high in Memphis coming off a franchise-record tying 56 wins last season. Most of the core is back, and the Memphis Grizzlies added five rookies who could impact the rotation. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s offseason right foot procedure delays his start, but it also impacts the frontcourt rotation and...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Returns to lineup Friday
Towns will play and start in Friday's preseason matchup against the Nets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Towns missed Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers due to rest. With the star big man back in the lineup, he will start his first game alongside newcomer Rudy Gobert. Friday's game will give a good indication of what to expect in the regular season with the two centers in the lineup together.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Good to go
Adams (neck) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is expected to be ready for the team's season-opening matchup with the Knicks on Tuesday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Adams has been dealing with neck soreness during training camp, but it looks like it will not...
San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday that they have waived forward Alize Johnson, who has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall
NBA insider states that the Clippers will have Reggie Jackson as their starting point guard over John Wall to open up the 2022-23 campaign.
