New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Mardi Gras routes in New Orleans shortened again in 2023Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints have placed WR Deonte Harty on Injured ReserveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Cleveland Cavaliers pick up options on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro; five waived
Making two expected moves, the Cavaliers exercised the third-year option on center/forward Evan Mobley and the fourth-year option on guard Isaac Okoro Saturday. Both options are for 2023-24. The Cavs also waived guards Sharife Cooper and R.J. Nembhard and forwards Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett ahead of Wednesday...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett as rookie QB gets evaluated for concussion
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Steelers following an injury to Kenny Pickett. Pickett exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a hit by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Pickett is questionable to return as he gets evaluated for a concussion.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama star QB reportedly expected to start vs. Tennessee with Nick Saban hopeful
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) is "expected to start" in the No. 3 Crimson Tide's critical showdown with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel said on "College GameDay". The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to play for the Crimson Tide if all goes well in pregame warmups, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday night.
KREM
Memphis Grizzlies sign former Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke to multiyear contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed former Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke to a four year, $52 million contract extension Sunday. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
Doc Rivers happy to see former Sixers guard Isaiah Joe land with Thunder
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers had to make a tough decision following the preseason as they had to make a few moves to get the roster close to the NBA limit of 15 active players and two players on a two-way deal. They released two young players in Isaiah Joe...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/17/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 17, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 17, 2022. It’s almost here. New Orleans will tip off the 21st season in franchise history – one of...
NOLA.com
Fred Vinson, the New Orleans Pelicans' shot fixer, was always chasing the perfect jumper
While Fred Vinson was on the opposite side of the world this summer, the videos never stopped coming in. Vinson, a longtime assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, spent two weeks in Thailand. His mother-in-law, who is from Bangkok, had not been back home since the early ’90s. So in August, Vinson and his wife, Muthithar, accompanied her there.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Questionable Monday
Zuccarello (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's game against Colorado, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. Zuccarello left Monday's skate early. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and four points in two contests. Every injury is unfortunate, but the timing of this one is particularly rough given that it might disrupt his hot streak.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors
Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley explains why he bypassed a touchdown in Week 6 victory over Ravens
If you're a Saquon Barkley manager, odds are you're pretty happy with that selection. He's arguably been the top non-quarterback in fantasy football this season and was to be had outside of the first round, meaning he's been an unbelievable value. In Week 6, he produced another solid outing, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 12 yards. However, Barkley could have put even more points on the board as the Giants closed out the 24-20 win over the Ravens.
