Kathy Hilton doesn’t regret calling Lisa Rinna a ‘bully’: She’s ‘the worst’

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
 2 days ago

Kathy Hilton doesn’t regret calling Lisa Rinna a “bully” for starting drama about her alleged Aspen meltdown.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star doubled down on her claims, saying she “certainly didn’t say” the nasty remarks Rinna claims she did while cameras weren’t rolling during the latest season.

“She is a bully. She bullied everybody, and I think that is just the worst,” the reality star, 63, reiterated to Extra on Friday at BravoCon, adding that she “will not let that go.”

“I never, ever, ever should have apologized,” she continued.

The socialite called Rinna, 59, the “biggest bully in Hollywood” during the “RHOBH” reunion after the former soap opera actress claimed Hilton had a “psychotic break” during the cast trip to Aspen.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star have been feuding ever since their cast trip to Aspen.
According to Rinna, Hilton said she would “f—king ruin” and “destroy” her little sister, Kyle Richards, “and her family” if was the “last thing” she did.

The “Days of Our Lives” alum also claimed Hilton called co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke “pieces of s–t” who should be “f–king fired” from the reality series.

Rinna claims Hilton made disparaging comments about her sister, Kyle Richards, and other cast members.
However, the hotel heiress has pushed back against Rinna’s allegations, claiming the model attacked her to save herself from getting fired.

“Maybe you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up,” Hilton suggested to Rinna in a trailer for the reunion, adding that she “fights with everybody.”

Rinna fired back, saying she was “f–king abused by Kathy Hilton” during the tirade.

Yet it appears Hilton isn’t the only person who has an issue with the former “Melrose Place” star’s latest antics.

The model was booed at BravoCon on Friday.
Fans seemingly showed their support for Hilton by booing Rinna as she walked on stage at BravoCon on Friday.

The model wasn’t originally slated to attend the hectic event and her appearance got mixed reactions from the crowd.

However, Rinna handled it as only she could by laughing and flipping off the crowd before taking her seat.

Part 2 of the explosive “RHOBH” season finale will air on Oct. 19.

Page Six

Page Six

