ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

‘It’s never goodbye, it’s only until next time’: Sedgwick Lt. remembers fallen coworker

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Fabiola Torres will never forget the first batch of Sedgwick County Jail deputies she trained.

Not because it was her first class, but rather because of one jail recruit sitting at a desk in the front. While everyone else was “wide-eyed, white knuckles and just nervous,” recruit Sidnee Carter was smiling — swinging her legs that couldn’t touch the ground.

“She’s the only one smiling, happy, excited, ready to be there and conquer this new challenge,” Torres said. “Deputy Carter was like that every day.”

Friday was an emotional day for Torres and many others as the beloved, bubbly deputy was laid to rest . Carter died on Oct. 7 after colliding with another vehicle while headed to a disturbance call.

Carter was the first female and 10th Sedgwick County deputy to die in the line of duty .

Elected officials, family, coworkers and friends attended the funeral. Along the route to the cemetery, others lined the roads to pay their respect to Carter.

Torres was also in attendance — partly for her job as the Sedgwick County Honor Guard commander but also for a friend. The honor guard assists in the burial of fallen deputies.

Carter, 22, had long dreamed of being in law enforcement. Carter’s future in law enforcement was bright, Torres said.

“She had the spunk, she had the drive, she had ambition,” Torres said. “She wanted to be a part of something bigger … She wore the uniform with pride.”

Carter started with the sheriff’s office in 2020 and went to the jail after graduating from an 11-week course. At graduation, she asked to take a photo with Torres.

“A tiny little thing, but look at that smile,” Torres said as she thought about the photo.

Torres is 5-foot-10; Carter was 4-foot-11.

The jail uniform Carter wore in the photo had to be special ordered, Torres said. The only place Torres recalled her height affecting her job was while doing regular checks of the inmates. Carter wasn’t tall enough to look into the cells, so she hauled around a milk crate to stand on.

Carter was inquisitive, always asking “why,” since she was never just satisfied with this is how you do this, Torres said. Her curiosity and ambition propelled her to becoming a field training deputy in half the time it takes most people, Torres said.

Soon, Carter was ready to move on to patrol. She turned to Torres for advice and reassurance.

Carter had been on patrol by herself less than a week when the accident happened. The driver she collided with had a stop sign, Sheriff Jeff Easter said.

“Sidnee is a very bubbly personality, extremely friendly, always helpful, was always smiling, well respected by her peers, her supervisors, and she is a little bit short in nature, but there is no hill that she couldn’t climb,” Easter said during a news conference the day after the accident.

Torres said she had talked with Carter just hours before the crash. Torres messaged her that she loved her and to be safe.

“She said, ‘always, love you too,’” Torres said.

Then Torres got the call about the accident. She met Carter’s body at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center and stayed the night with her. She also took many of the shifts throughout the week.

“Not only is what we do for honor guard, but I did it for her,” she said. ”It is the very, very least that we can do for her family and her.”

Torres said it felt like it was her duty to be there. It wasn’t until the taps played at Carter’s graveside that the job turned into emotions. Torres started to cry for her former coworker who she mentored and who along the way became a friend.

She went up after the service, put her hand on the casket, and said:

“It’s never goodbye, it’s only until next time.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

'Famous doesn't mean you have the money': Loved ones need help honoring Wichita Broadway star

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Loved ones and friends of Broadway star and Wichita native Karla Burns are asking for donations to help build a custom memorial bench at her gravesite. The international performer and Wichita native died in June of 2021 after battling a prolonged illness. Burns graduated from Wichita State University before quickly rising to stardom. Friends and family who have spoken with KAKE News in the past have described Burns as gracious, resilient and a brilliant human being.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review Pardon My Cheesesteak!

With cheesesteak restaurants in Wichita unable to last long, options for the sandwich are limited. Readers came across an online only business out of a dark kitchen called Pardon My Cheesesteak and asked me to review it. Pardon My Cheesesteak which can only be found on food delivery service apps...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter

The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning

Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

After undergoing a complete renovation in just 30 days, the famous Bricks location in Augusta has reopened under a new name, ownership and a new look. Located at 409 State Street, owners of Bricks Bar & Grill Dani and David Darrow are excited to bring a non-smoking bar where everyone is welcome.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Child released from hospital, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson for aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident after a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy Saturday. WPD said at 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. after...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
248
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy