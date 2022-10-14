Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)
Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Seriously? Did This Western Massachusetts Town Just Make Bird Feeders Illegal?
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful areas in the country. Residents and visitors enjoy all the culture and beauty the county has to offer and most share a love of the great outdoors. If you live in this special part of Massachusetts, one of its...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
westernmassnews.com
Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner resigns amid alleged ‘reign of terror’
Superintendent Patricia Gardner submitted her resignation from leading the Palmer Public School District, according to an announcement by the Palmer School Committee on Sunday. “Superintendent Patricia Gardner has advised me that she is pursuing another work opportunity and is resigning from the Palmer Public Schools,” wrote Bonny Rathbone, chair of...
Ryan Kennedy, 36-year-old Hampden correctional officer, dies Monday
A 36-year-old Hampden County correctional officer — who despite his age had earned distinction among his peers — died Monday, the county sheriff’s office announced. Ryan Kennedy, a Springfield resident, worked seven years for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. “Losing someone like Ryan at...
Elixir opens as a new Chicopee pub with a Polish flair
CHICOPEE — When Lisa Jablonski walked into the first floor of the Polish Home she felt like she was home. Exactly 409 days later, in early September, she opened Elixir, a new neighborhood pub that has a Polish flair — catering to the organization upstairs as well as her heritage and the city’s large Polish community.
Springfield increasing retirees’ base pay
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno commended the decision by the Springfield Retirement Board to increase retirees' base pay and will sponsor an order for the City Council to consider.
NHPR
'False stereotyping': Petition calls for removal of Rte. 2 statue depicting Indigenous man
A push is under way to get a giant statue depicting a Native American man in western Massachusetts taken down. The statue rises above the roof of a souvenir store called Native and Himalayan Views in Charlemont along Route 2. It was previously called the Big Indian Gift Shop. Tomantha...
Ludlow school ‘hijacked’ students from parents over gender identity, lawyer argues
SPRINGFIELD — An attorney for a set of Ludlow parents argued before a federal judge Monday that they were “hijacked” by teachers and administrators who concealed from them that two of their children had adopted new names and pronouns while students at Baird Middle School. Four parents...
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Springfield CNA arraigned on assault and battery charges of elderly patient
A Springfield home health aide allegedly pushed 91-year-old Alzheimer's patient out of a chair and dragged her across the room.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday. One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California...
Mail-in ballots are being sent out, here’s when they must be returned
We are inching closer to the midterm election, which is Tuesday, November 8th, but some may be casting their ballots a lot sooner than that.
