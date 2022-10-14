ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Persian Gulf Memorial to be built in northeast El Paso

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWHg7_0iZdEmfj00

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – The Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso is taking a step closer to honoring Veterans from the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terror.

El Paso Flags across America which runs the memorial, has been working to add a Persian Gulf Memorial to the site. A local construction company, Z-Tex, donated $5,000 to help with the construction. The new memorial will honor all Persian Gulf Veterans including Veterans who fought in the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Organizers say that they are still about $12,000 short of their goal. The public can donate on their Facebook page or through Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cielo Vista Mall hosts Vitalant Blood Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents were invited to give back to their community at the Vitalant blood Drive located at Cielo Vista Mall on Oct. 16. The event was located at the Grand Court in Cielo Vista Mall were plenty of people gave back to the community by donating. Whether it’s this weekend […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Report: El Paso third-cheapest city for household bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows the average household in El Paso pays $1,675 per month in common bills. That mark is the third-lowest monthly average in the country among 50 large cities reviewed as part of a study by Doxo.com. The national average is $2,003 per month, meaning El Paso households […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City celebrates National Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and Animal Services are highlighting the contributions of talented hardworking veterinarian technicians during National Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week which runs through Oct. 16 through Oct. 22. Veterinary Technicians are a vital part of the medical team at El Paso Animal Services, caring for tens-of-thousands of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain storms hit the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Biden taps former El Paso DA Jaime Esparza for US Attorney position

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden nominated former lone-time El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Friday. The position is the top federal prosecutor for federal cases in the Western District of Texas, spanning from Austin and San Antonio to El Paso. Esparza served as […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

29th annual Marchfest welcomes Socorro ISD, area marching bands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29 annual SISD Marchfest on Oct. 15 at the Students Activities Complex. Bands will perform in front of professional judges from around the country based on a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format. Nineteen bands in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Coolest Fest in the Southwest is Back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready El Paso! The beloved holiday tradition, WinterFest, returns to El Paso bigger, brighter and better than ever. This year’s WinterFest will kick off their festivities Saturday, November 19 in Downtown El Paso and will run through January 1, 2023.   The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Control over fentanyl trafficking spiking violence in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican drug cartels are now using industrial facilities to churn out vast amounts of potentially deadly fentanyl pills meant for U.S. consumption, a Virginia-based security analysts says. These factories – equipped with large presses, imported precursor chemicals from Asia, containers and loading docks – are in the warehouse districts […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy