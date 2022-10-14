Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Second man arrested in Larkin Lane murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. The murder happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder, in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile. The...
wcti12.com
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
newbernnow.com
Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
WITN
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man who they say shot three members of a Martin County family and later shot himself has died. The shooting happened at a home on Poplar Point Road outside of Williamston Wednesday night. Killed were Venus Bond, 50, and her 20-year-old daughter,...
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning.
wcti12.com
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff's Office had a joint news conference about a recent rash of shootings. Police said they do not believe the public to be in danger even though they would not say if the shootings are related.
cbs17
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
WECT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has provided an update on the Thursday night shooting that injured four people at a home on New Bern Avenue. New Bern Police says the victims are Kaihem Hicks, 19, Malcom Goodman, 31, a 16-year old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All four are males.
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said crews were called to a home at 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they were able to put out the fire overnight, but around […]
wcti12.com
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Daquan Lamar Smith has died from injuries due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Smith was wanted for the murders of 20-year-old Ashaunti Nyquanna Hyman and 49-year-old Venus Shahara Bond. Another person, 47-year-old Orvin Orel Hyman, was shot and taken to the hospital and is recovering...
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
wcti12.com
Suspect in 2020 shooting sentenced to more than four years in prison after plea
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison in connection to a 2020 shooting at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Clayton Fernando Clark Jr. pled to voluntary manslaughter. Montez Garner was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2020 shooting.
neusenews.com
On December 7, 2020, Lenoir County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting incident at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Upon arrival, deputies found a victim, Montez Garner, deceased from a gunshot wound. Deputies arrested Clayton Fernado Clark Jr. at the scene in regards to this incident. As a result of...
wcti12.com
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshall said they are investigating a fire that left two people dead on October 15th, 2022. Greene County Emergency Services Director Brock Kearney said they responded to a call at around 11 P.M....
WITN
$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town. Atlantic Beach police announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randall Miller.
wcti12.com
Man arrested on possession of cocaine, crack, marijuana, firearms
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on multiple illegal drugs and firearm possession. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Manufacturing crack cocaine. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Possession of a stolen firearm.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
WITN
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
