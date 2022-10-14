Read full article on original website
North Little Rock police officer placed on leave after firing weapon during incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after they said an officer fired their weapon during an incident on the 5000 block of Velvet Ridge Saturday evening. Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said that the incident happened shortly after officers arrived at a shots-fired call when officers […]
KATV
Jacksonville police investigating Sunday night shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police are working on a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of South James Street. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.
Investigation underway after North Little Rock officer discharges weapon
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of October 15, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Velvet Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, they encountered several male subjects with firearms, and one of the officers discharged his service weapon. The...
KATV
Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
Benton police issue warrants for gas station shootout suspects
BENTON, Ark. — On the afternoon of September 23, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Highway 67 Big Red Valero. Following an investigation, officials determined that a disturbance between two drivers escalated into shots being fired. Warrants have been issued for...
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to his mother’s August killing
Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office gives update on allegations of firearm on school property
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office give an update on an alleged incident of a student bringing a firearm onto Mount Vernon-Enola High School property. Since becoming aware of the situation, deputies of the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division said they interviewed...
swark.today
Stuttgart man found dead this morning
The body of a 27 year-old Stuttgart man was found in a downtown alleyway by local police officers shortly after 9:00 a.m. today. Dalton Smith was pronounced dead at a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street. Stuttgart authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation take charge of the case.
KATV
Man charged with capital murder in death of his 69-year-old mother in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday for his involvement in the death of his mother, North Little Rock police said. Police said Cody Shontel Howard killed his mother Matilda Howard, 69, of North Little Rock on Aug. 31. According to police, Cody has been charged...
Little Rock family continues search for loved one a year after his disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 2, 2021, Kim McCourt had plans to watch the Razorbacks with her son, instead, she learned that her son had disappeared. Though it has been over a year since her son's disappearance, McCourt said she still remembers every detail of that day. "I...
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: WARRANTS ISSUED IN GAS STATION DISTURBANCE TURNED SHOOTOUT
BNPD responded to the Hwy 67 Big Red Valero on the afternoon of Sept. 23 in reference to shots being fired. Following investigation by detectives, it was determined a disturbance between two drivers escalated to shots being fired. Warrants have now been issued for both drivers. Forty-five-year-old Arnold Hendrix, of...
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
LRPD confident they have several persons of interest after a UALR student killed 11 years ago
More than a decade has passed since a 20-year-old Arkansas woman went to class at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and never came home.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Residents in the Little Rock community coming together to stand up against violence
A community is coming together to stand up against violence in the city.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.
