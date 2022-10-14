Read full article on original website
Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
Benedict College stays undefeated after knocking off ASU
The undefeated Tigers spoil Albany State’s homecoming. The post Benedict College stays undefeated after knocking off ASU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
WJCL
History for the Sand Sharks, USCB hires first men's head basketball coach
BLUFFTON, S.C. — University of South Carolina Bluffton has hired its first head men's basketball coach. The USCB Department of Athletics announced on Thursday that Ron Fudala has agreed to become the first-ever men's basketball coach. Fudala comes from IUP (Indiana University Pennsylvania, NCAA Division II school, PSAC [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] member) as he has been the associate head coach for the Crimson Hawks for the last four seasons.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
wach.com
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
The Post and Courier
Incoming Columbia chamber chairwoman sees a city ready to team up, move forward
COLUMBIA — As a local native moving toward a top leadership role at the Columbia Chamber, Karen R. Jenkins sees a city that has the leaders and focus to address community-wide issues. That means not just improving downtown but boosting opportunities in places like the 29203 Zip code in...
Shane Beamer Offers Thoughts On Conner Weigman
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer talked about Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who may be getting his first career start on Saturday.
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - The home of a South Congaree landlord burned Sunday morning, days after a WIS investigation into her properties. It is now under criminal investigation. Lexington County spokesperson Jessica Imbimbo confirmed to WIS a fire call came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the 400...
abcnews4.com
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
How To Watch: SEC Saturdays
South Carolina fans need to pay attention to things around the conference on Saturday afternoon.
1 displaced in South Congaree house fire
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
'Hall of Horrors' in Cayce brings hope - by first bringing terror
CAYCE, S.C. — A haunted house is helping raise money for a good cause in Cayce. The non-profit Junior Chamber Initiative's local Cayce-West Columbia Jaycee puts on the Hall of Horrors haunted house every year since the 1980s. It's a house that will certainly scare but, perhaps most importantly, help those with disabilities go to Jaycee Camp Hope.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands man wins $30,000 off $2 scratch-off lotto ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands man had luck on his side after purchasing a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket during his weekly grocery shopping trip. To his surprise, he won the $30,000 prize. The man celebrated his big win by treating himself with new clothing attire. “I refreshed the wardrobe,”...
kool1027.com
Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest
Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
The Latest On Nyckoles Harbor
Edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor is one of the premier prospects in America, and South Carolina has kept an eye on him.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
abccolumbia.com
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
