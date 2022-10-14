SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO