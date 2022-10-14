ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

History for the Sand Sharks, USCB hires first men's head basketball coach

BLUFFTON, S.C. — University of South Carolina Bluffton has hired its first head men's basketball coach. The USCB Department of Athletics announced on Thursday that Ron Fudala has agreed to become the first-ever men's basketball coach. Fudala comes from IUP (Indiana University Pennsylvania, NCAA Division II school, PSAC [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] member) as he has been the associate head coach for the Crimson Hawks for the last four seasons.
BLUFFTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

1 displaced in South Congaree house fire

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Hall of Horrors' in Cayce brings hope - by first bringing terror

CAYCE, S.C. — A haunted house is helping raise money for a good cause in Cayce. The non-profit Junior Chamber Initiative's local Cayce-West Columbia Jaycee puts on the Hall of Horrors haunted house every year since the 1980s. It's a house that will certainly scare but, perhaps most importantly, help those with disabilities go to Jaycee Camp Hope.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands man wins $30,000 off $2 scratch-off lotto ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands man had luck on his side after purchasing a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket during his weekly grocery shopping trip. To his surprise, he won the $30,000 prize. The man celebrated his big win by treating himself with new clothing attire. “I refreshed the wardrobe,”...
LEXINGTON, SC
kool1027.com

Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest

Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
REMBERT, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

