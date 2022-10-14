ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

click orlando

Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains were found in an abandoned vehicle that caught fire in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Ave. in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. Wednesday. [TRENDING:...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man

A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
ALACHUA, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
LAWTEY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301

A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Weeki Wachee woman critically injured in collision with tractor-trailer truck at 98 and 476

A Weeki Wachee woman was critically injured when the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Brooksville. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 12, the 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was driving her SUV eastbound on County Road 476 – Lake Lindsey Road – approaching the intersection of US 98 – Ponce De Leon Boulevard while a tractor-trailer truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Floral City was traveling southbound on US 98, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WCJB

A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
ALACHUA, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows Marion deputies track down driver in car chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies chased down a car near Ocklawaha Sunday night after the driver fled from a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Hyder, was seen along Southeast 182nd Ave. Road at about 11:30 p.m. crossing over the center line and driving at a high rate of speed while his rear lights were out.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lucky the dog adopted after losing leg when hit by car

Twenty dogs that were at Sumter County Animal Services now have new forever homes thanks to the county’s participation in a recent Mega Dog Adoption Event held at the Pasco County Fairgrounds. Sumter County Animal Services participated with other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco,...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe

A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity

A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL

