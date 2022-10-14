Read full article on original website
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament girls soccer semifinal recap for Oct. 19
Reagan Schubach scored twice with an assist to lead second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Abby Givand netted two goals for Hunterdon Central (11-3), which booked its spot in...
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Kingsway over Cumberland- Boys soccer recap
Dean Martin had a hat trick to lead Kingsway to a 5-1 win over Cumberland in Woolwich. Zachary Webb and Logan Theodore each scored a goal for Kingsway (10-4-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Maximus Bobadilla made two saves and Niko Komadina made one save in a combined effort. Emmanuel...
Goals by Miller and Cooper lead Seneca past Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller and Sophia Cooper scored a goal apiece in the second half to break up a scoreless tie and lift Seneca to a 2-0 victory over Hammonton in Tabernacle. Julia Roth made two saves to earn the shutout for Seneca (11-6). Hammonton is 3-12-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Previewing the girls tennis Group semis and finals, 2022
GIRLS TENNIS: Tenafly vs Ramapo (North 1, Group 3 Sectional Final) on October 18, 2022 — Teams have been crowned sectional champions, and now it is time for the Group semifinals and finals. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
College Achieve Central Charter over Irvington- Boys soccer recap
Jeffrey Arias scored two goals to lift College Achieve Central Charter to a 3-2 win over Irvington in Irvington. John Morales had a goal and two assists for College Achieve Central Charter (11-1), which took the lead in the second half on a goal from Arias. Irvington dropped to 5-12-1...
Clearview over Delsea- Boys soccer recap
Seamus Watson scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute to lead Clearview to a 1-0 win over Delsea in Mullica Hill. Rocco Cirone had the assist on Watson’s go-ahead goal for Clearview (7-6-3). Connor Bowers made three saves to earn the shutout. Maximus Van Auken made seven saves...
Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap
Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap
Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders
Ortiz leads Voorhees, which blanks Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap
Ella Ortiz scored once and contributed an assist when Voorhees defeated Mount St. Mary 3-0 in Watchung. Tori Sebastiano and Maddison Miler made three saves apiece in the victory, while Madison Giuliano and Samantha Bryan scored a goal apiece for Voorhees (8-6-1). Shannon Rooney totaled 10 saves for Mount St....
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Johnson - Field hockey recap
Catherine Skwirut’s first quarter goal was the difference in Scotch Plains-Fanwood’s 1-0 victory over Johnson in Scotch Plains. Erin Ryan assisted on the goal and Gabbie Rijo made one save to earn the shutout for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-9). Johnson falls to 8-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament semifinals preview
13-Middletown North (7-5-1) vs. 1-Christian Brothers (13-1), 6:30. Despite their impressive run to the Shore Conference Tournament, Middletown North faces an uphill battle against Christian Brothers, who has an undefeated conference record up to this point. However, Middletown North matches up well with CBA, as indicated by their narrow 1-0 defeat to this team on Oct. 6. In that game, Jack D’Eletto’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in that matchup. Middletown North’s back line held strong for most of the game, but they couldn’t convert on any of their opportunities on the other end of the field.
Haddon Township over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Brady Sullivan scored an overtime goal as Haddon Township took down Haddonfield 2-1 in Haddonfield. Olivia Marthins gave Haddonfield (9-7) an early lead with a first quarter goal. Lilli Santamauro answered in the second quarter and both sides went scoreless in the second half. Maura Sayles made a game-high 13...
Columbia over Verona- Field hockey recap
Sarah Cerny had a goal and an assist to lead Columbia to a 2-0 win over Verona in Maplewood. Margaret McManus netted a goal for Columbia (7-7), which scored a goal in the third and fourth quarters. Lily Sharma made 10 saves to earn the shutout. Verona fell to 8-6...
Cross-country: Cherokee’s Ditmars, Paul VI’s McNally win Olympic Conference titles
Patrick Ditmars and Conor Jacob provided a 1-2 finish for Cherokee in the boys 5-k, while Shaelin McNally of Paul VI won the girls race at the Olympic Conference Championships on Wednesday at DREAM Park in Logan Township. Ditmars won in 15:40.94 and Jacob followed in 15:41.71 for Cherokee, which...
Boys soccer: Passaic Charter tops Somerset Tech to end 3-game skid
Sophomore Brandon Acevedo scored twice to lead Passaic Charter to a 4-1 win over Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Senior Esteban Rodriguez and junior Giovanni Castelan each had a goal for Passaic Charter (4-8-1), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Junior keeper Oscar Gonzalez came up with six saves. Sophomore Dan...
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap
Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
Jefferson over North Warren- Field hockey recap
Avery Young scored two goals with an assist to propel Jefferson to a 5-2 win over North Warren in Oak Ridge. Laney Oostdyk tallied a goal and two assists for Jefferson (8-5), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Emily Schorr and Allie Matienzo each found the back of the cage, while Haley Conrad made four saves to preserve the win.
Schalick over Pitman - Girls soccer recap
Kerri Jackson scored two goals in Schalick’s 3-0 victory over Pitman in Pitman. Jackson, a senior, now has 31 goals on the season and 90 for her career. Emily Miller had a goal and an assist for Schalick (11-1-2) and Carly Hayman made two saves for the shutout. For...
