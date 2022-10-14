BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawyers Friday continued presenting their insanity defense in the trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver in 2017. On the fifth day of the trial for Aita Gurung, two Burlington police officers who were on the scene testified about previous run-ins with Gurung. According to testimony, five days before the murder, police were called to the North End Variety Store after Gurung walked in and told the clerk to call the police. In a police bodycam video, Gurung has his hands up and can be heard telling officers that he’s a criminal.

