Burlington, VT

WCAX

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawyers Friday continued presenting their insanity defense in the trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver in 2017. On the fifth day of the trial for Aita Gurung, two Burlington police officers who were on the scene testified about previous run-ins with Gurung. According to testimony, five days before the murder, police were called to the North End Variety Store after Gurung walked in and told the clerk to call the police. In a police bodycam video, Gurung has his hands up and can be heard telling officers that he’s a criminal.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Barnet

BARNET — A 38-year-old man was arrested for assault in Barnet yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home on Monroe Road at around 5:35 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that an assault had occurred between Michael Robinson, and Jason Bedell, 23.
BARNET, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Enosburg

ENOSBURG — A 31-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for DUI following a crash in Enosburg yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Boston Post Road at around 8:50 p.m. The driver was identified as Nikki Maurer. She was assessed on scene by Enosburg Rescue and transported to Northwestern...
RICHFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating report of car chase, gunfire in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex police department is seeking the public's help with their investigation into a car chase that resulted in a shooting on Friday night. Police say that on Friday Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a truck chasing and shooting at a car on River Road just after 7 p.m.
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VCOR in Coventry

COVENTRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested for violation condition of release following an incident in Coventry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street at around 3:05 p.m. Troopers spoke to the complainant, who reported Cole Washburn, of Coventry, had been...
COVENTRY, VT
WCAX

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are looking for the people they say were involved in a shooting incident Friday night. According to Essex Police, they were called to the area of 206 River Road just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a truck chasing and shooting at a car.
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges

BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
LYNDON, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver facing numerous charges after DUI in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 45-year-old man from Hardwick was arrested for DUI following an incident in Newbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop at around 2:15 p.m. Police say they identified the man as Jerad Milgrim, and through...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
MALONE, NY

