WCAX
Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawyers Friday continued presenting their insanity defense in the trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver in 2017. On the fifth day of the trial for Aita Gurung, two Burlington police officers who were on the scene testified about previous run-ins with Gurung. According to testimony, five days before the murder, police were called to the North End Variety Store after Gurung walked in and told the clerk to call the police. In a police bodycam video, Gurung has his hands up and can be heard telling officers that he’s a criminal.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Barnet
BARNET — A 38-year-old man was arrested for assault in Barnet yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home on Monroe Road at around 5:35 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that an assault had occurred between Michael Robinson, and Jason Bedell, 23.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 31-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for DUI following a crash in Enosburg yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Boston Post Road at around 8:50 p.m. The driver was identified as Nikki Maurer. She was assessed on scene by Enosburg Rescue and transported to Northwestern...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating report of car chase, gunfire in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex police department is seeking the public's help with their investigation into a car chase that resulted in a shooting on Friday night. Police say that on Friday Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a truck chasing and shooting at a car on River Road just after 7 p.m.
erienewsnow.com
Person of interest in unsolved murders of New Hampshire couple in police custody in Vermont
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ) -- A person of interest in the unsolved murders of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont on an unrelated warrant. South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library....
mynbc5.com
Police presence on Patchen Road related to arrest of Logan Clegg
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — There was a large police presence on a South Burlington road in relation to the arrest of 26-year-oldLogan Clegg, a person of interest in a pair of New Hampshire homicides who was arrested on Wednesday morning. Several unmarked police cars and a Concord, New Hampshire...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VCOR in Coventry
COVENTRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested for violation condition of release following an incident in Coventry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street at around 3:05 p.m. Troopers spoke to the complainant, who reported Cole Washburn, of Coventry, had been...
Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail
"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident.
WCAX
Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are looking for the people they say were involved in a shooting incident Friday night. According to Essex Police, they were called to the area of 206 River Road just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a truck chasing and shooting at a car.
WMUR.com
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
WCAX
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
mynbc5.com
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
newportdispatch.com
Driver facing numerous charges after DUI in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 45-year-old man from Hardwick was arrested for DUI following an incident in Newbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop at around 2:15 p.m. Police say they identified the man as Jerad Milgrim, and through...
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
WCAX
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
Heated competition emerges in Franklin County House races
For the past decade, Franklin County has consistently sent Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, with a handful of exceptions. This fall, the party hopes to pick up even more seats, but it will face a series of competitive races. In St. Albans City, Republican Joe Luneau is seeking...
