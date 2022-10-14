Read full article on original website
WFAA
DFW weather: Fall weather has arrived in North Texas. Is a winter chill in the mix too?
Highs will be in the 60s to start off the week, with Wednesday seeing temperatures as low as 41 in the morning. Here's the latest.
WFAA
The coolest air of the season arrives this week: How low will we go?
DALLAS — After the terrible summer we just endured, I think this is the moment many of you have been waiting for: Our first real taste of fall sweeps in this week. It even brought an end to our dry streak. Now that rain is moving out, cooler is set to move in through the first half of the week.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
WFAA
Precautionary boil water notice for part of Texas city
Cleburne officials posted online that there was a leak that led to a loss of water pressure. The notice affects the northwest parts of the city.
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
ABC13 Houston
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A neighborhood in Fort Worth wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night.' And she was...
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
State Fair of Texas security director details how his team has been preparing for the fair since February
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas' security director promises: His team has gone through extensive training in order to be prepared for all sorts of threats at the fairgrounds — whether, it turns out, they even turn out to be true. On Friday night, the State of...
Don’t Be Spooked by Home Prices; They’re Dropping Like the Temperature This Fall
The housing market seems downright ghastly this time of year (especially this year!), but experts say the fall and winter months represent the best times of the year to purchase a new dwelling. Analysts with ATTOM Data Solutions told CandysDirt.com that the best home-buying days nationally are Nov. 28, Jan....
blackchronicle.com
Here's when H-E-B is opening its new store in Plano
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is opening soon in Collin County. Now we know the exact date. The popular San Antonio-based grocer announced Monday that its new store in Plano will open Nov. 2 at 6 a.m. And yes, you'll probably find people waiting at the doors...
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
WFAA
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas
The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
Witnesses report a car in the water at Lake Arlington, dive team finds no one inside
fter an extensive search Thursday night, an Arlington dive team did not find anyone inside a car seen rolling into Lake Arlington. Just before 10 p.m. police took calls from witnesses who saw a car rolling down the boat ramp
KSAT 12
