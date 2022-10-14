ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

The coolest air of the season arrives this week: How low will we go?

DALLAS — After the terrible summer we just endured, I think this is the moment many of you have been waiting for: Our first real taste of fall sweeps in this week. It even brought an end to our dry streak. Now that rain is moving out, cooler is set to move in through the first half of the week.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Here's when H-E-B is opening its new store in Plano

PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is opening soon in Collin County. Now we know the exact date. The popular San Antonio-based grocer announced Monday that its new store in Plano will open Nov. 2 at 6 a.m. And yes, you'll probably find people waiting at the doors...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show

On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours

DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas

The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX

