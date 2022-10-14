Read full article on original website
2d ago
I think the writer could have ended this article a little bit better conclusively but I still appreciate the effort
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson due in court over inmate court appearances
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is due in court Monday to discuss inmate transfers to Criminal District Court. This comes after a New Orleans judge ruled Hutson must transfer inmates to Criminal District Court anytime requested. Court officials learned Sheriff Hutson was only allowing inmates to be transferred for Section...
Additional Suspect Arrested in September Prison Escape Case in Louisiana, More Arrests Expected
brproud.com
Half-Million dollar bond given to Louisiana man accused of raping child
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation that started on Wednesday, October 12, ended with the arrest of Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, of Cut Off. On that date, “juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Porrovecchio, Jr. after he reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com
Former director of school in New Orleans jail accused of misconduct pleads guilty to misdemeanor
A former director of the school inside New Orleans' jail who was accused of exchanging sexually explicit phone calls with an incarcerated student pleaded guilty this week to unlawful communications in relation to the allegations. Christy Sampson-Kelly, 51, who was barred from working at the Travis Hill School after the...
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
L'Observateur
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 13, 2022, TEVIS STANTON, age 21, a resident of Orleans Parish, was charged in a four-count indictment for carjacking, drug, and weapons violations. Count 1 of the indictment charges STANTON with a carjacking that occurred on March 22, 2022. Count 2 charges STANTON with using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Count 3 of the indictment charges STANTON with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Finally, Count 4 of the indictment charges STANTON with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
NOLA.com
Grand jury charges four with torturing, kidnapping Metairie father and son in ransom plot
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted four people, including a previously unnamed juvenile, on charges of breaking into a Fat City apartment, torturing a man and his teenage son, kidnapping the son and demanding an $80,000 ransom. Authorities eventually rescued the 17-year-old victim after sending his abductors photos of...
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson must transfer inmates to court anytime requested, judge says
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans judge ruled Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson must transfer inmates to Criminal District Court anytime requested. Court officials learned Sheriff Hutson was only allowing inmates to be transferred for Section "A" hearings on Mondays and Wednesdays, but not on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Judge...
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office won't release information about jail stabbing
A man incarcerated in the Orleans Parish jail was stabbed this week, but the Sheriff’s Office would not provide details Friday about the incident despite acknowledging two days earlier it needed to improve its transparency. The man was stabbed in the back Tuesday and taken to a hospital, according...
lpso.net
UPDATE: Woman Charged with Assisting Inmate Escape in September
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced another individual has been arrested in the investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in September 2022. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, from the Correctional Complex. Investigators had also previously charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
Man hospitalized after Lower Ninth Ward shooting
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Breanna Bringier, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Delery Street just north of St. Claude Avenue, a few blocks west of the Orleans/St. Bernard Parish Line.
WDSU
Cut Off man accused of raping a child under the age of 13
CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a 41-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13. According to deputies, Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of raping a child. After collecting evidence and statements, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
WDSU
New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a man was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck...
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
