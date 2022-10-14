Read full article on original website
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine explosion
The death toll from a blast at a coal mine in northern Turkey reached 41 on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after an explosion ripped through the facility in Bartin province.
Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official – as it happened
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
Russian submarine with 'nuclear tsunami' technology vanishes: Report
One of Russia's nuclear-powered submarines, named Belgorod, has reportedly vanished from its Arctic harbor, and Western countries fear it could be gearing up to test its advanced weapons systems.
msn.com
Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land
Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
Kyiv Attacked By Putin's Kamikaze Drones, Says Ukraine: 'Russians Think It Will Help Them'
Ukraine says Vladimir Putin’s Russia attacked Kyiv on Monday with several Iranian drones. What Happened: Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff said on the Telegram messaging app that kamikaze drones hit Kyiv, without giving out many details. “The Russians think it will help them, but these actions...
International Business Times
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
airlive.net
ALERT Moldova says Russian cruise missiles crossed its airspace this morning to strike Ukraine
Three missiles Russia launched at Ukraine on Monday from ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova’s airspace. Popescu said that Russia’s ambassador to Moldova has been summoned to provide an explanation. The violation of a country’s airspace constitutes a breach of international law. Popescu condemned the airspace violation in the “strongest possible terms.”
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout
IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
Russia says its forces destroy seven artillery depots in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk.
Orthodox Church leader says Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine will be cleansed of sin
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has said that Russian soldiers who die in the war against Ukraine will be cleansed of all their sins, days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first mobilisation since World War Two.
Russia tells civilians to evacuate annexed Kherson as Ukrainian forces advance
Russia has told residents of illegally annexed Kherson to evacuate as Ukrainian troops approach, raising fears the region could become the new frontline in Vladimir Putin’s war.Moscow-installed governor Vladimir Saldo told Kherson’s civilians to take their children and flee in a video statement on Telegram on Thursday. “Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks,” Mr Saldo said. “As such, the leadership of Kherson administration has decided to provide Kherson families with the option to travel to other regions of the Russian Federation to rest and study.” Mr Saldo said “we suggested that all residents...
With munitions "running out," Russia hurls Iranian drones and anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine's cities
Russia launched new attacks around Ukraine's capital and other regions overnight, including sending Iranian-made kamikaze drones packed with explosives hurtling into towns around Kyiv. The drone attack set off air raid sirens and sent people running for shelters yet again in the capital, in a fourth day of reprisals by Moscow for a bombing that damaged a bridge providing the only land link between Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
France 24
Live: First Russian soldiers arrive in Belarus for new joint force
The first Russian soldiers have arrived in Belarus to take part in a new joint force announced this week, Minsk's defence ministry said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Kyiv. Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog to follow the day's events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Russia says there were deaths in alleged Ukrainian shelling of border region
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded.
Idaho State Journal
Iranian officials say Tehran prison blaze killed 4 inmates
CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. The dramatic scenes of the nighttime fire have reverberated across Iranian social media. Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison...
watchers.news
Shallow M5.8 earthquake hits Lake Baikal, Russia
A shallow earthquake registered by the Geophysical Survey (RAS) as M5.8 hit Lake Baikal, Russia at 00:54 UTC (08:54 LT) on October 14, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 14.5 km (9 miles). The USGS is reporting M4.9 at a depth of 10 km; GEOFON M5.2 at a depth of 10 km.
