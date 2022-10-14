TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO