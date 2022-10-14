ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Woods
2d ago

Shocking..like all the other articles leading up to this wasn’t a set up for the cash..So, they use this person’s mental health issues and death as a means to make money..very classy

Jana Grimesey
2d ago

they're just sick making money off someone's death when he probably never made one cent to support them.

Ken Jones
2d ago

But he clearly brought rocks to a gun fight what did he expect to happen

