How the co-owner of Andolini’s is keeping up as the dough rises with inflation

TULSA, Okla. — “We’ve seen what works and what doesn’t, and right now the big problem for a lot of businesses is inflation and a potential recession,” said Mike Bausch who co-owns Andolini’s restaurants.

He said it’s been tough keeping up with the rising cost of almost everything it takes to make a pizza.

Bausch said a pizza box used to cost $0.75. Now it’s $1.50.

He said, “The natural inclination is to just buy cheaper products, raise all the prices, and call it a day. We found some more interesting, I think, beneficial ways to get through any crisis.”

Bausch says it starts with portion control in the kitchen.

He said, “Same portion to the customer but really making sure there’s no food waste.”

Each ingredient, like mozzarella cheese, is pre-measured and portioned out.

That allows them to serve the exact same dish, the exact same way, but with more exact portions.

Bausch will be sharing that knowledge this weekend at the Northeast Pizza and Pasta Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He’ll be presenting to other restaurant owners as part of an educational series at the tradeshow.

Bausch said, “I do a lot of speeches. Usually, it’s helping other new pizzeria and restaurant owners kind of learn the things we learned.”

Bausch said it’s a special honor to speak to pizzeria owners in the region that birthed American pizza.

He always learns something new and brings that right back to Andolini’s here in green country.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.