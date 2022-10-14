Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX and the richest man in the world, has unexpectedly indicated that the latter company will no longer be providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukrainians for free.The service has proven invaluable in the country since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, enabling the Ukrainian military to keep lines of communication open even when IT infrastructure has been destroyed by enemy missiles.The company first dispatched its terminals to the warzone just days into the conflict after Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Mr Musk directly asking for his help, returning...

