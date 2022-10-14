Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Makes Threat That May Change Russia-Ukraine War
Of all the products and services that Elon Musk and his various companies provide, Starlink, the secure satellite internet access service, has in recent months become globally prominent. Now available in all continents, Starlink has become a window on the world for people living in dictatorships, in countries that have...
Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine' when billionaire Tesla founder, 51, spoke privately with the warring dictator, 70, in a bid to act as a peacemaker
Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night. The world's richest man was said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker. Tesla boss Mr...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK – as it happened
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Nissan pulls out of Russia, sells all assets to state for 1 Euro
Nissan sold all of its assets in Russia to the state for 1 Euro on Tuesday. The company is only the latest to flee amid increasingly severe sanctions in Russia.
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces
Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin says no more massive strikes - for now
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine, days after the heaviest bombardment of the country since the war began. He said most designated targets of the strikes had been hit, adding that it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine. Moscow's...
Ukraine Gets 150 Starlinks From Poland While Elon Musk Says He Can No Longer Afford To Give The Kits Away For Free
Ukraine said it received 150 sets of SpaceX’s Starlink from Poland hours before Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk told the U.S. to pay for the high-speed internet services because it can no longer afford to give it to Ukraine for free. What Happened: Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of...
Elon Musk's SpaceX says it can't continue to pay for Starlink in Ukraine and asks Pentagon to foot the bill, a report says
Elon Musk's SpaceX has asked the Pentagon to fund its Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine because the company can't afford it, CNN reported on Thursday. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, SpaceX sent thousands of Starlink terminals to Kyiv at the request of the country's minister for digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. Starlink's high-speed connection has allowed Ukrainian soldiers and some civilians to stay online amid Russian strikes on infrastructure.
US News and World Report
Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
Pentagon confirms US in talks with Musk’s company over funding Ukraine’s Starlink
The Pentagon on Friday confirmed that the Biden administration was in talks with SpaceX over who will foot the bill for the critical internet service in Ukraine provided by the company’s Starlink. The director of government sales for SpaceX, owned by CEO Elon Musk, reportedly sent a letter to...
BBC
Bakhmut: The Ukrainian city where Russia is still advancing
Almost eight months on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces are struggling while Ukraine has advanced and regained territory in the east and south. In the eastern Donbas region, the city of Bakhmut remains a Russian target, however, and its troops are making progress. The city reverberates to the...
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
The European Union will train thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil starting as early as next month under a plan that is expected to be approved Monday by EU foreign ministers. The EU has been debating for months on how to best aid Ukrainian forces as the war...
'Bad timing': Elon Musk's company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine
Elon Musk's company SpaceX, which services one the most critical pieces of technology in Ukraine's fight against Russia, says it can no longer donate terminals for financial reasons. This statement comes amid questions around Musk's support for Ukraine. CNN's Alex Marquardt has the story.
What is Elon Musk up to in Ukraine?
Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX and the richest man in the world, has unexpectedly indicated that the latter company will no longer be providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukrainians for free.The service has proven invaluable in the country since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, enabling the Ukrainian military to keep lines of communication open even when IT infrastructure has been destroyed by enemy missiles.The company first dispatched its terminals to the warzone just days into the conflict after Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Mr Musk directly asking for his help, returning...
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk says Starlink no longer free for Ukraine after insults; asks Pentagon to cover costs
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk indicated on Friday that he can no longer keep providing his Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine for free, just days after receiving backlash from Ukraine for pitching a peace proposal to end the ongoing Russian invasion. In one Friday tweet, Musk responded to...
Elon Musk Warns of World War III
Elon Musk is alone against all. The world's richest man has been the target of criticism since October 4 in Western democracies, which are united in their condemnation of Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The war that has since followed has been unanimously criticized by...
datafloq.com
Musk: will keep funding Ukraine, even though Starlink is losing money
(Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so. Musk tweeted: “the hell with it even though starlink is still losing money & other companies...
Washington Examiner
Fiona Hill says Musk is 'transmitting a message for Putin' with peace proposal
Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill says she believes Elon Musk is "transmitting a message" for Russian President Vladimir Putin with his peace proposal for resolving the war in Ukraine. Parts of the proposal were "very specific," said Hill in an interview with Politico, arguing those details likely came...
Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official
President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday. G20 heads of state and government are due to meet next month in Bali, Indonesia, in a summit that could see Biden share the same venue as Russian President Vladimir Putin and another rival, Chinese leader Xi Jinping. sw/bbk
Comments / 3