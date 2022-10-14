ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes Threat That May Change Russia-Ukraine War

Of all the products and services that Elon Musk and his various companies provide, Starlink, the secure satellite internet access service, has in recent months become globally prominent. Now available in all continents, Starlink has become a window on the world for people living in dictatorships, in countries that have...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine' when billionaire Tesla founder, 51, spoke privately with the warring dictator, 70, in a bid to act as a peacemaker

Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night. The world's richest man was said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker. Tesla boss Mr...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces

Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
BUSINESS
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin says no more massive strikes - for now

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine, days after the heaviest bombardment of the country since the war began. He said most designated targets of the strikes had been hit, adding that it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine. Moscow's...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Elon Musk's SpaceX says it can't continue to pay for Starlink in Ukraine and asks Pentagon to foot the bill, a report says

Elon Musk's SpaceX has asked the Pentagon to fund its Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine because the company can't afford it, CNN reported on Thursday. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, SpaceX sent thousands of Starlink terminals to Kyiv at the request of the country's minister for digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. Starlink's high-speed connection has allowed Ukrainian soldiers and some civilians to stay online amid Russian strikes on infrastructure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
MILITARY
BBC

Bakhmut: The Ukrainian city where Russia is still advancing

Almost eight months on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces are struggling while Ukraine has advanced and regained territory in the east and south. In the eastern Donbas region, the city of Bakhmut remains a Russian target, however, and its troops are making progress. The city reverberates to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

What is Elon Musk up to in Ukraine?

Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX and the richest man in the world, has unexpectedly indicated that the latter company will no longer be providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukrainians for free.The service has proven invaluable in the country since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, enabling the Ukrainian military to keep lines of communication open even when IT infrastructure has been destroyed by enemy missiles.The company first dispatched its terminals to the warzone just days into the conflict after Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Mr Musk directly asking for his help, returning...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Warns of World War III

Elon Musk is alone against all. The world's richest man has been the target of criticism since October 4 in Western democracies, which are united in their condemnation of Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The war that has since followed has been unanimously criticized by...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Fiona Hill says Musk is 'transmitting a message for Putin' with peace proposal

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill says she believes Elon Musk is "transmitting a message" for Russian President Vladimir Putin with his peace proposal for resolving the war in Ukraine. Parts of the proposal were "very specific," said Hill in an interview with Politico, arguing those details likely came...
ECONOMY
AFP

Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday.  G20 heads of state and government are due to meet next month in Bali, Indonesia, in a summit that could see Biden share the same venue as Russian President Vladimir Putin and another rival, Chinese leader Xi Jinping. sw/bbk
POTUS

