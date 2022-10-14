Minimalist French skincare brand Typology extends its body collection with two natural deodorants. When looking at any natural deodorant review, you’ll probably see a range of reactions; however, Typology has you covered. As sweating is a natural phenomenon that allows you to regulate your body temperature, it has been customary to use deodorants that plug off unpleasant smells. Typology recognized this need in the market and formulated its natural deodorants to target odor-causing bacteria and absorb moisture with baking soda and other skin-loving ingredients. Available in two light scents: Bergamot Green Mandarin and Rose Vanilla, the deodorant gives the feeling of freshness and does not contain aluminum salts, talc or alcohol.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO