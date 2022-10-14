ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Toxic chemicals found in sport bras

CNN -- Ladies you'll want to check your sports bras. New testing done on some popular brands show that there are high levels of BPA found in many sports bras. BPA can be dangerous to your health and lead to things like asthma, heart disease, and even obesity. Here are...
LIFESTYLE
cohaitungchi.com

EWG’s 16th annual guide to sunscreen

The FDA wants to ban the highest SPF claims, limiting SPF values to 60+. Like a broken record playing the same lousy lyrics over and over, every year sunscreen choices seem to be stuck on repeat with many products offering inferior sun protection and potentially unsafe ingredients. You are reading:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Consumer Reports.org

Halloween Face Paint Can Be Toxic to Kids

Around Halloween time many parents worry about trick-or-treating safety and curfews, sugar crashes, and ruined bedtimes. But here’s something you might not be thinking about, but should be: toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders. Studies in recent years have found Halloween face paints that contain...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

French Skincare Typology Introduces Two Natural Deodorants to Its Body Care Collection

Minimalist French skincare brand Typology extends its body collection with two natural deodorants. When looking at any natural deodorant review, you’ll probably see a range of reactions; however, Typology has you covered. As sweating is a natural phenomenon that allows you to regulate your body temperature, it has been customary to use deodorants that plug off unpleasant smells. Typology recognized this need in the market and formulated its natural deodorants to target odor-causing bacteria and absorb moisture with baking soda and other skin-loving ingredients. Available in two light scents: Bergamot Green Mandarin and Rose Vanilla, the deodorant gives the feeling of freshness and does not contain aluminum salts, talc or alcohol.
SKIN CARE
boldsky.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 65% Off on Maternity Essentials

Whether you're a breastfeeding or expecting mom yourself or shopping for one, these 10 products are all integral to your journey as an expecting, new or feeding mother. And that too, up to 65% off on maternity essentials on the amazon great Indian festival. 1. Full Body Support Pregnancy Pillow.
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

You can avoid those shaving 'razor bumps'

Here's some hope for people who struggle with razor bumps after shaving: Irritated, painful skin isn't inevitable. You can prevent razor bumps by making changes to your shaving routine, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, which offered some handy tips. "If you've ever shaved, you probably know how razor...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy