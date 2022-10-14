Read full article on original website
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
Resident describes police commotion in quiet Homewood neighborhood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Homewood police officer is on administrative leave after shooting a suspected car burglar. People who live on Parkside Circle in Homewood say they were sound asleep when they heard a loud commotion just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Watch the video above to hear from a...
Double homicide investigation ongoing in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North. Officers were called to the location on report of a person shot around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. When officers arrived to the scene, the found a male...
Jefferson County DA’s office releases homicide map, hoping for community involvement
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News JEFFERSON COUNTY — Phase one of another initiative to crack down on homicides in Jefferson County has launched, and investigators hope it will help the community stay informed and fight violent crime. Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ben Short said he has been analyzing crime data from the past […]
Alabaster boutique to hold third clothing drive for domestic violence victims
ALABASTER – Boutique owner Keela Lowery is preparing for her third clothing drive to help victims of domestic violence. The drive will be held at Lowery’s shop, Shabby Chik Kidz Boutique in Alabaster, on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 9 a.m. “For people’s gently used clothes, I will...
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
Birmingham Police Department looking for new recruits, lateral officers
The Birmingham Police Department was looking for new recruits and lateral officers at the HABD Employment and Community Resource Fair Thursday. "We want as many qualified candidates as we can get," said Sgt. Monica Law, BPD Public Information Officer. It is unclear how many positions are currently open in the...
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges. At the...
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is outraged after an inmate died inside the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Denarieya Smith was serving a life sentence for attempted murder out of Covington County when he was beaten and stabbed by another inmate on Oct. 1.
Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
5-year-old Birmingham boy drowns in hotel pool
A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
