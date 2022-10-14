ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greyson F

Popular Southern Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon

Order yourself a low country boil.Sunira Moses/Unsplash. For anyone that has spend time in the Southeastern United States, there’s just something about a good old fashion seafood boil that can’t be replicated. The food is simple, to the point, and delicious. The seasoning profile added to shrimp, corn, crab, and potatoes is everything from salty to spicy all at once, and the combination of melted butter pushes it over the top. However, for fans of the food styling, it isn’t necessary to travel across multiple time zones just to indulge in the culinary style. That’s because a new southern seafood boil restaurant is opening right here in the Valley.
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
Let's Eat LA

Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return

Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. If you're still reeling from the news that Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013, we've got some great news for you: your beloved Enchirito is back and it's coming to menus nationwide starting November 17 through November 30, 2022.
iheart.com

Chick-Fil-A Salad Dressings Coming to Stores!

Fans couldn't be happier about Chick-Fil-A selling their signature sauces in stores; now is the second installment of Chick-Fil-A at home with their salad dressings showing up on store shelves soon, as well. The Chicken giant announced their signature salad dressings including; Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa...
Thrillist

Arby's Is Launching a Bourbon That Is Smoked Like Its Meats

"We have the meats" has become one of the best-known slogans in fast food. "We have the booze" is slowly becoming apt for Arby’s, as well. Somehow, the rost beef-slinging sitcom punchline (some strongly disagree with that status) issued a successful curly fries-infused vodka last year. It is not done, though.
