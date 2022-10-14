Waco residents still have time to weigh in on a plan that will inform everything in downtown Waco from its lampposts and benches to sidewalks and parking options. Kimley-Horn, a national design firm tasked with creating the Downtown Implementation Plan for the city, will roll out a first draft of the plan during the Waco Plan Commission’s next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO