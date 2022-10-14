Read full article on original website
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council to look at funding to construct interchange to join SH9 with Business 190
Those on the north side of Copperas Cove who have been wishing for a way to access stores and other businesses on the east side of the city without having to drive through town may be a little closer to seeing that wish come true. At Tuesday night’s upcoming city...
News Channel 25
Fire levels downtown Marlin business
MARLIN, Texas – A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. In...
blackchronicle.com
Fire at the Robinson Family Farm shuts down business
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has determined to shut its doorways on Oct. sixteenth with plans to renew operation subsequent weekend, in line with their new Facebook publish. About 73 automobiles have been destroyed by a hearth that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple...
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
coveleaderpress.com
CCISD board of trustees candidates answer introductory questions
There are three races for the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees, but only one of them is a contested race. Longtime incumbents Joan Manning (Place 4) and Mike Wilburn (Place 3) are running unopposed and will get to serve another three-year term. For Place 5, the incumbent...
WacoTrib.com
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WacoTrib.com
Draft of downtown plan headed to Waco Plan Commission
Waco residents still have time to weigh in on a plan that will inform everything in downtown Waco from its lampposts and benches to sidewalks and parking options. Kimley-Horn, a national design firm tasked with creating the Downtown Implementation Plan for the city, will roll out a first draft of the plan during the Waco Plan Commission’s next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Admits to Darkening Face in Alleged Break In
Clay Jenkins’ campaign manager has responded after a resurfaced police report in which four women allege Clay Jenkins broke into their apartment while wearing blackface. “Judge Jenkins apologized then, when he was 19, and continues to be sorry for the poor judgment he exhibited at the time,” campaign manager Sean Gregory told The Texas Tribune. “He has never darkened his face in an attempt to appear as a member of another race.”
Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation
TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
KWTX
VOTE for the Week 8 Xtra Slovacek’s Hot Play
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the week eight Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play! Voting will close Monday at noon. We’ll announce the winner during our 6pm newscast.
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Atwoods neighbors; Kroger, Albertsons merger; Halloween spending; Kendra Scott store
The Atwoods Ranch & Home store in Hewitt followed a crowd, and it is attracting one of its own since opening earlier this year. The store at 701 Alliance Parkway is across the street from a Walmart with several businesses in a strip center out front. Now ground is turning...
WacoTrib.com
Two Waco affordable housing projects get nod for subsidies, more than 300 units
Two housing developments aiming to serve low-income renters got the backing of the Waco Housing Authority and Waco Public Facility Corp. boards Thursday, and officials hope more are on the way. The boards unanimously approved deals allowing public subsidies for the Reserve at 4th Street, a 240-unit development with 36...
Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
KWTX
Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
KWTX
Euthanization scare at Humane Society of Central Texas inspires locals to adopt, foster
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been all hands on deck at the Humane Society of Central Texas since they announced they were experiencing a ‘code red,’ or over-capacity kennels, once again. Yesterday, the shelter posted on Facebook that if they didn’t get enough animals adopted or fostered...
