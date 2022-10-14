ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

News Channel 25

Fire levels downtown Marlin business

MARLIN, Texas – A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. In...
MARLIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire at the Robinson Family Farm shuts down business

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has determined to shut its doorways on Oct. sixteenth with plans to renew operation subsequent weekend, in line with their new Facebook publish. About 73 automobiles have been destroyed by a hearth that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

CCISD board of trustees candidates answer introductory questions

There are three races for the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees, but only one of them is a contested race. Longtime incumbents Joan Manning (Place 4) and Mike Wilburn (Place 3) are running unopposed and will get to serve another three-year term. For Place 5, the incumbent...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls

Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Draft of downtown plan headed to Waco Plan Commission

Waco residents still have time to weigh in on a plan that will inform everything in downtown Waco from its lampposts and benches to sidewalks and parking options. Kimley-Horn, a national design firm tasked with creating the Downtown Implementation Plan for the city, will roll out a first draft of the plan during the Waco Plan Commission’s next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Admits to Darkening Face in Alleged Break In

Clay Jenkins’ campaign manager has responded after a resurfaced police report in which four women allege Clay Jenkins broke into their apartment while wearing blackface. “Judge Jenkins apologized then, when he was 19, and continues to be sorry for the poor judgment he exhibited at the time,” campaign manager Sean Gregory told The Texas Tribune. “He has never darkened his face in an attempt to appear as a member of another race.”
WACO, TX
KCEN

Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Two Waco affordable housing projects get nod for subsidies, more than 300 units

Two housing developments aiming to serve low-income renters got the backing of the Waco Housing Authority and Waco Public Facility Corp. boards Thursday, and officials hope more are on the way. The boards unanimously approved deals allowing public subsidies for the Reserve at 4th Street, a 240-unit development with 36...
KCEN

Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
KILLEEN, TX

