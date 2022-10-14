ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
The Johnstonian News

School board rewards Bracy for improved test scores

SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Board of Education on Oct. 11 rewarded Superintendent Eric Bracy for improved test scores. Specifically, the board extended his contract by one year — from June 30, 2025, to June 30, 2026. And it awarded him bonuses — $5,000 for the 2020-21 school year and $17,000 for 2021-22. This past year, the number of failing […] The post School board rewards Bracy for improved test scores first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Fox News

Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them

More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom

Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Research finds earlier start times have little effect on elementary school outcomes

Earlier elementary school day start times predict less sleep for students but have little to no effect on their educational outcomes, according to new research published today in Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis. For school districts that must stagger start times for transportation and other logistical reasons, the findings provide evidence that early start times are less detrimental to elementary school students than to students in high school or middle school.
EDUCATION
Picayune Item

PRC School Board meets exchange students

During Thursday’s regular meeting of the Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees, PRCMS was given a volleyball team, and the Board discussed office renovations and athletic projects. The Board also welcomed the district’s seven foreign exchange students. The Board approved its policy allowing up to seven...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Harvard Health

Getting schools back to pre-COVID levels misses point, Cardona urges

Schools must strive to do more than to return to the way things used to be after the setbacks caused by the COVID pandemic, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said on Friday. Instead, everyone involved in education — from teachers and administrators to community members and legislators — must harness COVID-era urgency to create a better, more equitable, and more workable system.
EDUCATION
highlineschools.org

Capital Facilities Advisory Committee Kicks Off 2022-23 Session to Plan for Future School Construction

"Rebuilding our aging schools is a continual process. Taking care of our buildings is taking care of our students and staff." —Mika Sundberg, Highline resident and Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) member (pictured below fourth from the left, front row) Our community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) held its first...
EDUCATION
Fatherly

Data Shows Why Your Kid Probably Shouldn’t Change Schools

Considering a move? First, consider this: Children who switch schools after the 8th grade tend to have lower school engagement, poorer grades in reading and math, and a higher risk of dropping out of high school altogether. In fact, studies suggest even normal transitions between elementary school and middle school can do academic damage — and that students are better off attending K-8 schools and minimizing changes in those formative years. The negative impacts of student mobility are so pronounced that some studies suggest entire school districts with high student churn rates can expect to have lower high school graduation rates, overall.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

Absenteeism has soared. Schools need to dive deeper to understand why

Alarms are going off nationwide about absenteeism.Many more students than usual missed big chunks of school during the pandemic, with some school districts seeing their chronic absenteeism rates double.That metric, which looks at the share of students who missed 10% or more of the school year, is an important one. But it doesn’t offer any insight into why a student missed so much class — especially important in a period when students...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy