School board rewards Bracy for improved test scores
SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Board of Education on Oct. 11 rewarded Superintendent Eric Bracy for improved test scores. Specifically, the board extended his contract by one year — from June 30, 2025, to June 30, 2026. And it awarded him bonuses — $5,000 for the 2020-21 school year and $17,000 for 2021-22. This past year, the number of failing […] The post School board rewards Bracy for improved test scores first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Louisiana High School Students Say They Were Tricked into Attending Religious Event Framed as College Career Field Trip
East Baton Rouge high school students and parents are outraged after 2100 students were bused to a college career fair field trip that turned out to be a controversial religious event. Dozens of parents and students complained that a "Day of Hope" event was initially billed as a college career...
Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them
More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
Phys.org
Research finds earlier start times have little effect on elementary school outcomes
Earlier elementary school day start times predict less sleep for students but have little to no effect on their educational outcomes, according to new research published today in Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis. For school districts that must stagger start times for transportation and other logistical reasons, the findings provide evidence that early start times are less detrimental to elementary school students than to students in high school or middle school.
Picayune Item
PRC School Board meets exchange students
During Thursday’s regular meeting of the Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees, PRCMS was given a volleyball team, and the Board discussed office renovations and athletic projects. The Board also welcomed the district’s seven foreign exchange students. The Board approved its policy allowing up to seven...
Harvard Health
Getting schools back to pre-COVID levels misses point, Cardona urges
Schools must strive to do more than to return to the way things used to be after the setbacks caused by the COVID pandemic, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said on Friday. Instead, everyone involved in education — from teachers and administrators to community members and legislators — must harness COVID-era urgency to create a better, more equitable, and more workable system.
highlineschools.org
Capital Facilities Advisory Committee Kicks Off 2022-23 Session to Plan for Future School Construction
"Rebuilding our aging schools is a continual process. Taking care of our buildings is taking care of our students and staff." —Mika Sundberg, Highline resident and Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) member (pictured below fourth from the left, front row) Our community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) held its first...
Data Shows Why Your Kid Probably Shouldn’t Change Schools
Considering a move? First, consider this: Children who switch schools after the 8th grade tend to have lower school engagement, poorer grades in reading and math, and a higher risk of dropping out of high school altogether. In fact, studies suggest even normal transitions between elementary school and middle school can do academic damage — and that students are better off attending K-8 schools and minimizing changes in those formative years. The negative impacts of student mobility are so pronounced that some studies suggest entire school districts with high student churn rates can expect to have lower high school graduation rates, overall.
Absenteeism has soared. Schools need to dive deeper to understand why
Alarms are going off nationwide about absenteeism.Many more students than usual missed big chunks of school during the pandemic, with some school districts seeing their chronic absenteeism rates double.That metric, which looks at the share of students who missed 10% or more of the school year, is an important one. But it doesn’t offer any insight into why a student missed so much class — especially important in a period when students...
Adrian schools officials laud participation in recreation, after-school programs
ADRIAN — Participation numbers were reviewed Monday and Adrian Public Schools officials said they are pleased with the number of students getting involved with the district’s offerings of fall recreation sports and after-school programming. The data was shared during the Adrian Board of Education's meeting by athletic director...
