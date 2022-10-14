Toasted Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s Dinner Setting Up in Oceanside

A double concept restaurant is being planned in Downtown Oceanside . Toasted Gastrobrunch along with Sammy’s Dinner will join the SALT mixed-use development, replacing recently closed Carte Blanche Bistro and Bar.

Toasted Gastrobrunch is a sister restaurant to Carlsbad’s Toast Gastrobrunch. Toasted Gastrobrunch operates two all-day brunch spots in Las Vegas. Both Toasted and Sammy’s are within the Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza group of restaurants.

Guests can expect a menu of sweet and savory brunch dishes and specialty breakfast cocktails and mimosas from Toasted. Their house dishes include the Coconut Pistachio Kanafee or the Crispy Chicken & Cakes, and can be paired with a Gastrobrunch Bloody Mary or a Creamsicle Mimosa.

In the PM the menu will transition from brunch to Sammy’s Dinner, building off of the familiar Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza menu that we have come to know across their seven San Diego locations. Sammy’s also operates restaurants in the Vegas market, in the vicinity of Toasted.

Representatives from Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza were hesitant to share an opening announcement but the team is eager to bring on staff for their next project. Regular job fairs are being held at the Cleveland Street site to join the opening team.

A recent hiring announcement reads, “A 33+ year old, growing restaurant group is at it again! We’re opening an all-day restaurant in Oceanside serving daily brunch ’til 2pm, daily HH from 3-6pm, and an eclectic and exciting dinner menu.”

