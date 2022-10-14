ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

orlandomedicalnews.com

DOH and DCF Visit Marion County CORE Network

Ocala — State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, alongside community partners, visited the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County - a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

United Way accepting grant applications through end of October

The United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is accepting applications this month for the 2023-2024 grant cycle and is encouraging local registered 501(c)3 non-profit organizations to apply. Grants range from $5,000 to $30,000, and preference will be given to programs that align with the United Way’s mission to improve...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages fire chief to speak about proposed independent fire district

Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department will discuss the upcoming referendum to establish an independent fire district in The Villages when he attends a question-and-answer session next week in Community Development District 2. The question-and-answer session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident has ‘major concerns’ regarding school tax referendum

Should the special one-mill property tax for schools be approved in November for the third time? This will be 12 years of increased taxpayer support at the end of the proposed four-year extension. I was an enthusiastic supporter of the first referendum (2014) and a moderate supporter of the second...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages

A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
OCALA, FL

