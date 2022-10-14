Read full article on original website
Victim confirmed dead in fatal stabbing on East Boone Street, suspect still unidentified
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are currently searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing on East Boone Street. According to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two individuals on East Boone around 4:15 p.m. First responders...
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
Guardians Foundation reveals ex-employee confessed to alleged fraud two weeks before Trent shelter approval
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, in early spring of this year, the Guardians internal audit team found "anomalies" in its transaction reports. Upon investigating the anomalies, evidence of potential fraud pointed to one employee. Shaw said by May, internal investigators felt they had enough...
Post Falls Historical Society seeks memories, stories of Chapin Building
POST FALLS, Idaho — A curious painting is on the wall in the Post Falls Museum, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Everybody thinks it’s a picture hanging," Post Falls Historical Society board member and museum volunteer Ted Fredekind said Thursday. "They don’t realize it’s part of the wall."
Damaged and stolen Pride flags prompt Cheney Police to investigate a possible hate crime
CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department is asking for public aid to help identify suspects responsible for a possible hate crime. The suspects were seen on camera stealing and damaging flags from a Cheney home. According to police, suspects took and vandalized several flags and banners representing the...
Spokane police chief and county sheriff moving forward on I-90 encampment plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sat down Thursday for their second meeting on clearing out the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. "What is necessary and what do we need when we move in to close down the camp out...
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
'Pure evil': Guardians Foundation CEO details ex-employee's suspected fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, KREM 2 sat down with Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw for an hour-long conversation to review the events that led to an investigation regarding a former employee's alleged mishandling of funds. Shaw said growth in the company prompted his team to hire additional bookkeeping...
Spokane City leaves several million dollars for housing unspent, former housing director says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's former top-housing official sent a letter to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward the day he left his job detailing millions of dollars for housing left unspent. Former Spokane Neighborhood Housing and Human Services Director John Hall resigned in September, just three months after Mayor Nadine Woodward...
Regional fire marshals lifted burn ban restrictions in place in Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Regional fire marshals have lifted the outdoor recreational fire restrictions that were implemented on July 22. According to a press release, the burn ban lift took effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in the Spokane County and Spokane Metro Area after cooler weather conditions were reported in the forecast.
Families in Central Valley School District feel impact of school bus shortage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple school districts in Spokane are experiencing a bus driver shortage, forcing many kids to walk long distances to school. Families in the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are feeling the impact as their kids no longer have bus service. Four days before school started, the Central Valley School District informed a group of parents that their kids' bus route was canceled.
Kootenai Human Society taking care of sick animals seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dogs, cats, kittens and a rabbit seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment Tuesday night were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society. The seven dogs ranged in age from about 6 months to 5 years old. One was a Pug, while the others were black, white and chocolate labs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
WSDOT sends letter to City of Spokane objecting to "Chronic Nuisance Notice" over I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has issued a response to the City of Spokane's "Chronic Nuisance Notice" over the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, also known as Camp Hope. In the response, WSDOT objects to the "unlawful" notice, which the department says holds...
Freeman High School shooter prepares to appeal sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man responsible for killing one student and injuring three others in 2017 at Freeman High School is preparing to appeal his sentencing, according to court documents. Caleb Sharpe opened fire inside Freeman High School in 2017, killing sophomore Sam Strahan and injuring three freshmen girls.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to request helicopter unit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of...
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
City of Spokane holds first of four open house meetings regarding South Hill dog park
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is asking for input on where a new South Hill dog park should be. On Monday night, the City held the first of four meetings to discuss where the official South Hill dog park will be built. In the meantime, South Hill dog owners have been using an empty plot of land as the unofficial dog park.
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
