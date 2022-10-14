ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Families in Central Valley School District feel impact of school bus shortage

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple school districts in Spokane are experiencing a bus driver shortage, forcing many kids to walk long distances to school. Families in the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are feeling the impact as their kids no longer have bus service. Four days before school started, the Central Valley School District informed a group of parents that their kids' bus route was canceled.
SPOKANE, WA
Freeman High School shooter prepares to appeal sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man responsible for killing one student and injuring three others in 2017 at Freeman High School is preparing to appeal his sentencing, according to court documents. Caleb Sharpe opened fire inside Freeman High School in 2017, killing sophomore Sam Strahan and injuring three freshmen girls.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
SPOKANE, WA
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
HAYDEN, ID
