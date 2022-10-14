ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
WISH-TV

Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket expiring in matter of hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Just hours remain for someone to claim a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The winner must claim the prize no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office (1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis). Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year

The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off of California’s Camp Pendleton. The corps says the vehicle flipped over Thursday night at the base north...
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases

INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, IN
KISS 106

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Halloween treats from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsha’s Specialty Desserts joined News 8 Saturday morning to share Halloween treat ideas. Marsha recommends to pre-order your desserts ahead of time. Watch the full interview and enjoy the creative treats that Marsha and her team brought on “Daybreak”. Visit Marsha’s website here....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

