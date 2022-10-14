Read full article on original website
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.
Authorities, local business owners confused, troubled by Starbucks decision to leave Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Starbucks' announcement that they will close their location on Monument Circle citing customer and employee safety, authorities and other local business owners say downtown Indianapolis remains safe and they are a little confused by the move. “Yes, downtown is very safe,” IMPD Commander Phil Burton said....
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
Unlicensed contractor owes thousands to Indy couple for roof repair
INDIANAPOLIS — An unlicensed contractor owes an Indy couple, who does not want to be identified, more than $20,000 after a judge’s ruling. The worker cashed the couple’s check and never returned for the work. To date, they have not received a penny from the company they...
Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket expiring in matter of hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Just hours remain for someone to claim a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The winner must claim the prize no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office (1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis). Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy
INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
Starbucks to close Downtown Indianapolis location, citing safety concerns
The Starbucks at Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis will close, a company spokesperson confirms.
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
Check Up 13: Doctors concerned many people aren't scheduling appointments for screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — There are many reasons we fall behind on our medical appointments: time, cost, access to care, fear, even forgetfulness. It's a barrier one local mom overcame that may have saved her life. Cecilia Ramirez is following up with her breast cancer surgeon. Her Stage 1 cancer was...
Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison. The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017, with neighbors saying that's far too long. "Whatever happens here is going to...
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off of California’s Camp Pendleton. The corps says the vehicle flipped over Thursday night at the base north...
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Car wash turns into Tunnel of Terror for Halloween fun to benefit veterans
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A car wash in Fishers is hosting a unique take on a haunted house by using its car wash tunnel. News 8 on Friday night took a spin through the Tunnel of Terror at Prime Car Wash off I-69 at 13801 Olivia Way. A couple...
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Halloween treats from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsha’s Specialty Desserts joined News 8 Saturday morning to share Halloween treat ideas. Marsha recommends to pre-order your desserts ahead of time. Watch the full interview and enjoy the creative treats that Marsha and her team brought on “Daybreak”. Visit Marsha’s website here....
