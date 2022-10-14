ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Rumored To 'Really Want' 1 NFL Job

Sean Payton has shifted to a media role this season, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach may have his eye on a specific coaching gig. According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora (h/t Bleacher Report), an NFL executive who's worked with Payton believes he "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers if they part ways with Brandon Staley.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss

The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest

The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News

Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home

The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs

The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett not ready for prime time

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be out of his element as a head coach. His team is 2-4 and has looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos’ star was nearly speechless after loss to Chargers

The Denver Broncos just lost about as gut-wrenching a loss as you possibly can. What makes it, even more, crazier, is we said the exact same thing after their last loss on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. This one was a bit different, though. The Broncos had 10...
DENVER, CO

