Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sean Payton Is Rumored To 'Really Want' 1 NFL Job
Sean Payton has shifted to a media role this season, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach may have his eye on a specific coaching gig. According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora (h/t Bleacher Report), an NFL executive who's worked with Payton believes he "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers if they part ways with Brandon Staley.
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
The Buffalo Bills are blessed with plenty of offensive firepower as is, but a hypothetical trade could solve the struggles they've had at a vital position.
Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss
The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett should start if cleared to play
There's chatter in the media and elsewhere about whether the Steelers have a quarterback controversy between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is having none of it. "If Kenny's cleared to play this week, Kenny's starting," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast....
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
profootballnetwork.com
Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Winners, losers from NFL Week 6: Green Bay Packers look finished, Josh Allen delivers MVP moment
NFL Week 6 is drawing to a close and the action lived up to the hype that the football world
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
Yardbarker
Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start
After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
Yardbarker
2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs
The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett not ready for prime time
After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be out of his element as a head coach. His team is 2-4 and has looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ star was nearly speechless after loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos just lost about as gut-wrenching a loss as you possibly can. What makes it, even more, crazier, is we said the exact same thing after their last loss on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. This one was a bit different, though. The Broncos had 10...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Comments / 0