A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop new bioactive materials to mimic the natural state of a body for heart research. Yi Hong, associate professor in the Department of Bioengineering, has received the Established Investigator Award from the American Heart Association (AHA), which is funding $400,000 in research support for five years. The award is given to established investigators who are in a rapid growth phase of their careers, have established records of accomplishments and continue to show extraordinary promise.

1 DAY AGO