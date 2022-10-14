Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grant opens up more study abroad opportunities for UTA students
A federal grant will help give more University of Texas at Arlington students a chance to take their studies abroad, building their resumes while experiencing the world firsthand. UTA is one of just 44 colleges and universities around the country to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of...
‘UTA has provided me the space to thrive’
The University of Texas at Arlington, a national leader in transfer student enrollment, is celebrating National Transfer Student Week with events that bring together transfer students and the UTA teams that support them. Veronica Levrie, who attended Weatherford College before coming to UT Arlington, is now in her second semester...
American Heart Association award supports UTA cardiovascular research
A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop new bioactive materials to mimic the natural state of a body for heart research. Yi Hong, associate professor in the Department of Bioengineering, has received the Established Investigator Award from the American Heart Association (AHA), which is funding $400,000 in research support for five years. The award is given to established investigators who are in a rapid growth phase of their careers, have established records of accomplishments and continue to show extraordinary promise.
UTA In The News — Wednesday, October 19, 2022
UTA is marking National Transfer week, U.S. Fed News reports. Veronica Levrie, a transfer student from Weatherford College, says UTA “has provided me the space to thrive.”. A UTA computer science engineer will use new computation models to pinpoint type of Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias (ADRD), Targeted News Service reports. Dajiang Zhu, assistant professor of computer science and engineering, will lead a five-year project on developing a deep-learning model for ADRD analysis.
Dillon Center symposium focuses on historic Black communities
A symposium celebrating the 10th anniversary of The University of Texas at Arlington’s David Dillon Center for Texas Architecture will focus on preserving the cultural landscape of historically Black communities in North Texas. The symposium, titled “Don’t Sell the Land: Community, Housing, and Design Justice,” is scheduled for Oct....
NBC News team visits UTA to train communication students
A team of NBC News executives, on-air reporters and behind-the-scenes producers came to The University of Texas at Arlington to demonstrate the latest TV news technology and answer questions from UTA broadcasting students. Students learned about drone technology, the latest in satellite linkups and toured an NBC satellite truck as...
