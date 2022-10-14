ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 27

marian currie
3d ago

I highly doubt the child died from Covid, but they have to continue pushing their narrative. Anyway, light, love and strength to the family.

Reply(3)
12
Pocahontas69!
3d ago

My friend lost her 2 year old healthy granddaughter to covid-19. You are sick people. I had covid in May I'm still suffering. I got a bacterial infection in my sinus cavity above my eyes and in my cheek bones. I've had 5 sinus surgerys never had anything like this.Had 3,000 mg of iv antibiotics 3 weeks still had to have bones removed had 3cm cyst they biopsies it was all covid related I'm only 30 days post op and the infection is back.

Reply(2)
4
Do Right
3d ago

🥺💔ALWAYS sad when a child is lost. Rest in peace sweetheart. I hope your short time on earth was good. Prayers for those who mourn 🙏

Reply
3
Related
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level

ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland nonprofit helps transgender people navigate name-change process

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. “What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare used the line in his play “Romeo and Juliet.” A name can make a big difference in the life of someone who doesn’t have accurate identification.
MARYLAND STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DCist

Hogan Sets Aside $15 Million To Recruit And Retain Workers For Maryland Infrastructure Projects

This story was produced by WYPR. Gov. Larry Hogan has announced he will use $15 million in federal money to help state contractors hire workers for government construction projects. Under the program known as “Jobs That Build,” companies that have, or are seeking, contracts for state infrastructure projects can receive up to $10,000 per employee to be used for housing, transportation or childcare costs — or signing and retention bonuses. Hogan said during a Friday morning news conference the program would help jump start the workforce pipeline for state and local infrastructure projects.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
krcgtv.com

Respiratory virus spreads throughout Missouri

Columbia — According to health officials RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus has increased in at least 33 states, including Missouri. The respiratory virus can affect anyone but children under five are the greatest concern. Missouri mom, Murphy Lisch said she was terrified when she had to rush her 3-month-old baby...
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS News

Teen had mother's body in trunk of car when he crashed in Nebraska during police chase, officials say

The body of a Texas woman found in the trunk of a car that crashed in south-central Nebraska during a police chase was the mother of the teenage driver, police have confirmed. The crash happened Friday along Interstate 80 near Grand Island, shortly after Nebraska authorities were alerted to be on the lookout for a vehicle out of Texas believed to be involved in a possible homicide there, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
CBS Baltimore

7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says

BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy