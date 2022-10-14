Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Local FFA team set to compete at nationals
The Jackson County FFA Chapter is sending its state-champion agriculture mechanics team and two delegates to the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., next week. The chapter’s ag mechanics team won the state contest at this past spring’s Minnesota State FFA Convention and will represent the state of...
Evelyn (Evie) Elaine Hussong, 91
Evelyn (Evie) Elaine Hussong, 91, of Okabena died Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Born December 10, 1930, on a farm 3 miles northeast of Lakefield, she was the daughter of Steffen and Botilda (Krogh) Berkness. She attended District 80 Country School in Jackson County and then Lakefield High School, graduating in 1948. Evie married Arthur Hussong on December 9, 1951, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lakefield. After marriage, they were blessed with three children, Kathleen, Jolene, and Steven. They made their home and farmed southwest of Okabena for 30 years. Arthur died on February 4, 1985.
Heron Lake Township Meeting Notice
Board of Supervisors will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lakefield Fire Hall. This meeting will also include the Board of Canvass. Starting in December 2022 through March 2023, the monthly meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Lakefield Fire Hall, Lakefield, MN.
Planned line would cross into county
Great River Energy is proposing to build a new 69-kilovolt transmission line across four miles of Jackson County’s Ewington Township. The line would connect Missouri River Energy Services’ Lorain...
Letter: Lack of substitute teachers concerning
Throughout our communities, we see “now hiring” signs everywhere and hear the “we are short-staffed” justification all the time. What I will discuss in this letter is not a different situation, but one that affects every household and business in our communities. There is a huge...
Letter: We adults could certainly learn something from young columnist
I am writing to say I enjoy reading the column written by Taryn Lessman. I find it refreshing to hear the opinions of a young person concerning things important to her at this stage in her life. She has shared with us her rise from a newspaper delivery girl to...
