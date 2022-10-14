Evelyn (Evie) Elaine Hussong, 91, of Okabena died Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Born December 10, 1930, on a farm 3 miles northeast of Lakefield, she was the daughter of Steffen and Botilda (Krogh) Berkness. She attended District 80 Country School in Jackson County and then Lakefield High School, graduating in 1948. Evie married Arthur Hussong on December 9, 1951, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lakefield. After marriage, they were blessed with three children, Kathleen, Jolene, and Steven. They made their home and farmed southwest of Okabena for 30 years. Arthur died on February 4, 1985.

OKABENA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO