Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
5 Things To Do in New EnglandGlobeTrooper.comBoston, MA
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
Haverhill cancels Monday classes after teacher’s union, schools unable to reach deal
Haverhill students will have to stay home Monday after the teachers’ union, the Haverhill Education Association, and Haverhill Public Schools were unable to reach an agreement on Sunday. The lack of resolution sets the stage for the Haverhill educators to begin a formal strike. According to a statement on...
State Reports Haverhill School Administrators Saw Leaked Union Documents, Scoured Staff Emails
Haverhill schools are closed to students today because of a strike by members of the Haverhill Education Association, but school administrators are said to have received plenty of advance notice. A Saturday ruling by the state Employment Relations Board ordering the union, its members and supporters to “cease and desist”...
Haverhill Schools to Close to Students Monday as Teachers’ Strike Expected to Begin
(Additional photographs below.) Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday, but the administration said staff are still required to report as teachers fulfill their promises to go on strike. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association concluded Sunday afternoon with some progress, but no tentative...
Proposed City Council Redistricting Map would Split South Boston into 2 Districts; Emergency Meeting On Wed, 10/19, 6pm At The Condon School
Community Groups Resolve to File Suit if Approved by the City Council and Mayor. BOSTON – With the City’s redistricting process currently underway, there are at least two proposed maps that would divide South Boston into District 2 and District 3. In particular, these maps would separate the Anne Lynch Homes at Old Colony and West Broadway Development into District 2 and District 3. If a map that splits South Boston is passed, this will negatively impact neighbors, communities of color, our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities who live in these housing developments, and greatly impact the ability for our residents to act together and advocate for their common interests.
Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years
SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
BC Heights
City Announces $3 Million Investment in Washington Street Renewal Project
The City of Newton announced its plans to invest an additional $3 million to increase accessibility and economic activity in the section of Washington Street that runs from West Newton Square to Newton Corner, according to a press release. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in the release that the investment...
whdh.com
Marty Walsh returns to Boston, speaks on the future of work and education
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to his roots, visiting his hometown to talk about preparing students for the future of work. “When you look at the future of our workforce, it’s about opportunity,” Walsh said. He joined Secretary of...
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Brookline police chief fired following investigation
The police chief over in Brookline was fired on Friday, after an investigation revealed he had violated the department's sexual harassment policy, among others.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
nbcboston.com
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs
In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
Wilmington Apple
Owner Of Wilmington Construction Company Charged In $3 Million Payroll Scheme
BOSTON, MA — A Beverly Farms man was charged Thursday in a 13-count indictment in connection with a payroll scheme involving underreporting of overtime hours for his union employees and failing to collect and pay payroll taxes. Frank Loconte, 61, was indicted on four counts of mail fraud, one...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
Daily Free Press
Several construction projects completed, underway after pandemic disruptions
Boston University spent an estimated $71.1 million on construction projects this summer and school year with $62.2 million coming from the undesignated reserves for capital project funding, which is being used for the first time since the fiscal year 2019, according to a faculty letter from President Robert Brown. There...
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester
Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
