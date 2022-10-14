ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Sheriff's Office, HHS looking to make new hires

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners gave the go-ahead to hire replacements for vacated positions in two departments, Tuesday, during a brief planning session.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen told the Board that a sergeant in his department with 28 years of experience recently left for medical reasons. As such, a job post to replace the position was made to solicit both internal and external candidates.

“We had three candidates, and the one candidate that we gave a verbal offer to is an external candidate,” Larsen said. “He’s got 10 years of law enforcement experience; five years experience as an investigator already from a different agency.”

The only issue was department heads, such as Larsen, are only authorized to make job offers up to step four on the county’s payscale. At that point, the candidate would be taking a pay cut, if he were to accept the county’s offer.

As such, Larsen asked the Board to take action at its next meeting that would allow him to hire the candidate at step five. That would align more with what he is being paid in his current position, according to Larsen.

“That has a lot to do with whether or not he’s going to take the job,” Larsen said.

He added that the person who vacated the position had “topped out” on the county’s payscale. Therefore, even at step five, it was within the Sheriff’s Office budget to hire the preferred candidate.

Larsen said recruitment for open positions has been difficult, but it is an issue that is being noticed statewide. He said, when he first started in his position as Morrison County Sheriff, a job posting for a part-time deputy would often garner 40 applicants. A three-quarter time, benefitted deputy position that is currently available has only drawn one candidate, he said.

“(Are there) less people going into the field?” asked Commissioner Mike LeMieur.

“I think what’s going on around on us, turning on the news, there’s not a lot of things that are favorable for law enforcement,” Larsen said. “There’s more restrictions, there’s more rules that POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Board is coming up with. Some of it is fine, of course, but some of it is — new recruits are looking at this saying, ‘Do I really want to get into this position?’”

He said the person who will be offered the sergeant position’s experience as an investigator will be a big benefit to the Sheriff’s Office. It means the department won’t have to pay for training or spend any money getting him up to speed.

LeMieur asked who sits on the Sheriff’s Office’s Board that determines who they want to hire.

“Every interview is a mixture of our command staff and sometimes (human resources) is included,” Larsen said.

The Board asked Larsen to bring the request to hire the new sergeant at step five forward for approval at its next meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold said a person who does MnCHOICE assessments for his office is retiring after 19 years with the county. As such, the position will also need to be replaced.

The position determines eligibility for waiver programs through the county.

“This continues to be a position that’s needed given the amount of MnCHOICE assessments that we do,” Vold said.

He added that it’s a fully funded position through federal and state money.

The Board also asked him to bring the matter forward, Oct. 18, for approval.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
