ABC10

Journey, Toto headed to Stockton Arena in 2023

STOCKTON, Calif. — The band Journey is hitting the road for its 50th anniversary in 2023, and one of the shows is in Stockton!. The tour starts Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and runs for 38 shows in North America before ending on April 25 in Palm Springs. The...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49

SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin and Lincoln Microtransit Pilot Program

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Transit will soon be offering microtransit as part of a pilot program to enhance the region’s dial-a-ride service. Microtransit offers residents curb-to-curb transportation with the ability to reserve same-day trips via a smartphone app. Similar to Uber and Lyft, passengers are notified through the app of pick-up times and can also track the vehicle’s location.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread

BENICIA, Calif. — Han Solo may be a hunk. But "Pan Solo" is a hunk of bread. That's what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot (1.8 meter) bread sculpture of the "Star Wars" character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in "The Empire Strikes Back."
BENICIA, CA
FOX40

Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15.  The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free.  The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Beloved Sutter County educator honored at vigil

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba-Sutter community came together to mourn and remember a beloved father, educator and mentor who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. The Sutter Buttes swim team, the Yuba City and Marysville communities on Thursday honored Eric Pomeroy, who was nothing short of a pillar in the […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
