Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journey, Toto headed to Stockton Arena in 2023
STOCKTON, Calif. — The band Journey is hitting the road for its 50th anniversary in 2023, and one of the shows is in Stockton!. The tour starts Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and runs for 38 shows in North America before ending on April 25 in Palm Springs. The...
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin and Lincoln Microtransit Pilot Program
Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Transit will soon be offering microtransit as part of a pilot program to enhance the region’s dial-a-ride service. Microtransit offers residents curb-to-curb transportation with the ability to reserve same-day trips via a smartphone app. Similar to Uber and Lyft, passengers are notified through the app of pick-up times and can also track the vehicle’s location.
River Valley High student-athletes involved in slave auction video to speak at NAACP forum
YUBA CITY, Calif. — People will have a chance to hear from River Valley High School student-athletes involved in a viral slave auction TikTok video Monday evening. According to a news release, there will be a 6 p.m. press conference at the Greater Sacramento NAACP office to address the video.
abc10.com
Angelique Ashby vs Dave Jones | California's 8th District State Senate race, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats Dave Jones and Angelique Ashby were the clear front-runners in the primary for this open seat, but it still became a high-stakes race — and eye-poppingly expensive with heavy spending by interest groups. Now it’s time for the second and final showdown. Jones...
California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
BENICIA, Calif. — Han Solo may be a hunk. But "Pan Solo" is a hunk of bread. That's what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot (1.8 meter) bread sculpture of the "Star Wars" character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in "The Empire Strikes Back."
'24 Hour Kitchens' | Shared commercial kitchen concept opening in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all chefs, caterers, bakers and entrepreneurs! Folsom has a sweet idea coming to town... a former bakery is in the process of being converted to a shared commercial kitchen named, “24 Hour Kitchens.”. 24 Hour Kitchens is the concept of shared kitchen rental spaces...
Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15. The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free. The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
Sacramento's 'hidden treasure' of Hispanic culture | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's described as a hidden treasure of Hispanic culture in the city of Sacramento. Northgate and Gardenland are home to many Hispanic and Latino families. And now, the hope is to make it a destination for visitors and locals alike. Meet Johnny Quintero. Packed with flavor,...
abc10.com
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Beloved Sutter County educator honored at vigil
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba-Sutter community came together to mourn and remember a beloved father, educator and mentor who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. The Sutter Buttes swim team, the Yuba City and Marysville communities on Thursday honored Eric Pomeroy, who was nothing short of a pillar in the […]
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
Here are the Sacramento County and city measures voters will see on their ballot
(KTXL) — Funding for transportation projects and addressing homelessness will be some of the measures on the ballot in Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento for the 2022 midterm election. Here are the measures Sacramento voters will see on their ballot. Sacramento County measures Measure A If passed, this measure will raise sales taxes […]
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
KCRA.com
Adam Sandler extends tour with stop at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
Adam Sandler is bringing his brand of jokes and songs to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Dec. 7. The Golden 1 Center announced that Sandler’s sold-out 2022 tour is being extended with seven new dates. The former “SNL” comedian’s fall tour kicks off in Connecticut.
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
Having trouble finding parking at Sacramento International Airport? You're not alone
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers are starting to get concerned about parking at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) with comments on social media discussing the struggle of finding a place to park in the five major lots. A map from the airport’s web page Friday morning showed Lots 1-4 as full;...
Coroner says death of California teen Kiely Rodni was accidental
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0