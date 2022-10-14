Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Five hours’ sleep is tipping point for poor health, study suggests
Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...
studyfinds.org
Kids with strict parents more likely to develop depression, study says
VIENNA, Austria — Kids with strict parents are more likely to develop depression, according to new research. University of Leuven researchers say an authoritarian style changes the wiring of a kid’s brain, making them more likely to develop mental health issues. “We discovered that perceived harsh parenting, with...
studyfinds.org
Request a view: Having window in hospital room increases odds of survival after surgery
SAN DIEGO — Modern medical care continues to advance and improve at a rapid pace, and today’s doctors and surgeons have never been more skilled or well-informed. However, sometimes it’s the little things that make a major medical difference. Researchers from the University of Michigan report that certain hospital room qualities — such as having a window view, staying in a single room, or closer proximity to a nursing station — may influence outcomes following high-risk operations.
Exercise during chemo may improve heart, lung function
When you are getting chemotherapy, exercise may be the last thing on your mind. Now, new research suggests it should be the first.
studyfinds.org
Just one cigarette blocks estrogen production in women’s brains
VIENNA, Austria — Just one cigarette blocks estrogen production in a woman’s brain, a new study reveals. The discovery may explain why women often find it harder than men to quit the habit. “For the first time, we can see that nicotine works to shuts down the estrogen...
studyfinds.org
‘Seafood’ for everyone: Algae burgers could feed the world — and save the planet
SEATTLE — Algae burgers and other food created from marine aquaculture could feed the world and help save the planet at the same time, a new study explains. The green substance, packed with protein and vitamins, holds the key to combating climate change, according to scientists in the United States.
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
studyfinds.org
Poor sleep can lead to an earlier death for older adults, doctors warn
LONDON — Getting less than five hours of sleep at night raises an older person’s risk of premature death by a quarter, according to new research. The study finds middle-aged and older adults are 40 percent more likely to develop at least two life-threatening illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes if they don’t get enough rest.
studyfinds.org
Having ANY symptoms from COVID linked to worse mental health, lower life satisfaction
LONDON — The detrimental physical effects of a COVID-19 infection are well documented, but troubling new research suggests symptomatic people often extract a heavy mental toll as well. Scientists at King’s College London report experiencing any COVID symptoms is associated with both worse mental health and lower life satisfaction.
studyfinds.org
Best Prenatal Vitamins of 2022: Top 4 Brands Most Recommended By Expert Websites
While research on the added benefits of taking a multivitamin for the general population may be divided, if you’re pregnant, most doctors agree taking prenatal vitamins is non-negotiable. But which prenatal vitamins are the best?. First, it’s important to understand that the levels of most vitamins in the blood...
