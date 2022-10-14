Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
NFL・
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Yardbarker
Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson set to visit with struggling Baltimore Ravens
Even at 35 years old, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson recently made it clear that he has no
Report: Bills’ Jordan Poyer Traveled to Chiefs Game by Van
The safety was reportedly not medically cleared to fly due to a medical issue, so he and his family were driven from western New York.
Carson Wentz facing four to six week recovery from fractured finger
Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Monday afternoon that Wentz hadn't yet met with the hand specialist as of 3:30 p.m. ET, but the four-to-six-week timeframe may still hold. With Taylor Heinicke presumably getting ready to take over QB1 duties, the Commanders' next four opponents will be the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL・
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
Legg Earns Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg garners Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week
Gabe Jackson inactive for Seahawks; Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge to play
The Seattle Seahawks will be missing their starting right guard against the Arizona Cardinals. Doubtful for the game with multiple injuries, he is among Seattle’s inactives. Here are the Seahawks’ list of inactive players. Seahawks’ Week 6 inactives. CB Artie Burns. WR Penny Hart. OL Gabe Jackson.
Comments / 0