Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Carson Wentz facing four to six week recovery from fractured finger

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Monday afternoon that Wentz hadn't yet met with the hand specialist as of 3:30 p.m. ET, but the four-to-six-week timeframe may still hold. With Taylor Heinicke presumably getting ready to take over QB1 duties, the Commanders' next four opponents will be the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
