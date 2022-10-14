Read full article on original website
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold Public Hearing and Special Board meeting on Tax Rate Oct. 20
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing and Special Board Meeting on Tax Rate Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
Six new public art benches revealed by The Woodlands Arts Council - brings total benches to 30
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) revealed six exciting new Art Benches on October 13 at a celebration attended by artists and underwriters held at the Woodforest Club at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. This brought the total Art Benches in The Woodlands to thirty. “We are...
The Woodlands Township hosts National Night Out Community Safety Expo Event
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, The Woodlands Township held the National Night Out Community Safety Expo from noon to 3 p.m. at Northshore Park. The free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and had fun and educational activities for all ages. View photos from the event by visiting...
New Bid Posting 2023-2025 Unleaded Fuel Bulk Supply for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for a company to provide unleaded fuel bulk supply to The Woodlands Township.
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – October 17 - 23, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “I always wanted to write a book that ended with the word 'mayonnaise.’” – Richard Brautigan, Trout Fishing in America (the novel, not the music duo) Indoors or out, as the weather shifts from summer to autumn,...
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
Lone Star College recognizes National Transfer Week
HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College is celebrating National Transfer Week by hosting a series of events to help students continue their education. In fall 2022, LSC assisted more than 13,400 students in transferring to a four-year university. “Lone Star College is committed to helping students transfer once they complete...
Woodlands Christian Seniors Earn National Scholar Recognition
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Christian Academy announced that Ogechukwu Anugwom, Zachary Bagnoli and Davis Johnson have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of those who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).
The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?
— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
Hwy. 242 projects near FM 1314 continuing through 2023
Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. (Courtesy Pexels) Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. 1. A...
US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end
The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County
Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas
11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized boat in Galveston Bay, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four men from a capsized boat in Galveston Bay near Houston, Saturday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 10:57 a.m. from Galveston County 911 dispatchers that a 19-foot pleasure craft had capsized east of Eagle Point. The four boaters were sitting on the overturned vessel’s hull; two of the men were wearing life jackets.
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
Political experts believe the Chronicle's endorsement can be crucial in race for Harris County judge
The Chronicle editorial board said the endorsement is separate from the news department but is important due to the overwhelming balance in Harris Co.
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
